Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Value Forecasted To Reach US$ 7.8 Billion By 2028 Covering Covid-19 Impact: Acumen Research And Consulting

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.1% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028 and to reach around US$ 7.8 Bn by 2028.



Rising awareness among consumers and strict government regulations related healthcare sector are factors responsible for the global hospital acquired infection control market growth.

The market in North America is expected to account for major revenue share in the global hospital acquired infection control market due to rise in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases. There is increase in number of patients receiving various treatments in hospitals. With compromised immune system these patients are more vulnerable to catch infections. In American hospitals alone, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that HAIs account for an estimated 1.7 million infections and 99,000 associated deaths each year. Consumer awareness related to HAI is increasing, chancing government approach and implementation of strict rules is expected to impact the market growth. The federal government added commitment to HAI prevention with the organization of national prevention goals with the National Action Plan to Prevent Health Care-Associated Infections in 2009.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness faster growth in the target market due to consumer’s awareness related to infectious diseases is growing. Chancing government healthcare regulations, high spending on development of hospital infrastructure, and approach towards educating consumers pertaining to HAI through advertising are factors expected to impact the growth of regional market. Major players approach towards enhancing business in developing countries and inclination towards strategic partnership and agreements is expected to augment the market growth in this Asia Pacific region.

Rise in number of inpatients in hospitals related to various diseases and increasing awareness among consumers related to HAI are major factors expected to drive the growth of global hospital acquired infection control market. Hospital acquired infection is witnessing peak in past few years. Increase in mortality is growing concern among consumers. According to the World Health Organization, over 2.5 million HAI episodes occur every year in Europe, with more than 90,000 deaths attributed to the 6 most common types: healthcare-associated pneumonia, healthcare-associated urinary tract infection (HA-UTI), surgical site infection (SSI), healthcare-associated Clostridium difficile, healthcare-associated neonatal sepsis, and healthcare-associated bloodstream infection. Each year, about 1 in 25 U.S. hospital patient is diagnosed with at least one infection related to hospital care alone.

High investment by major players for R& activities for development of new solutions and approach towards new product launches to attract new customers are factor responsible for hospital acquired infection control market growth.

In 2021, Kinnos a biotechnology company launched its new healthcare-focused flagship product, Highlight for Bleach Wipes in American Professionals in Infection Control (APIC) 2021 Conference. The product launch is expected to help company enhance the customer base and increase revenue.

Garsite, a global manufacturer of aviation refueling and specialty pumping equipment, launched its own line of disinfecting equipmen in 2020. Initially the company has two products available in the line. Their approach towards launching “Sanitizing Booth” that provides a hygienic and sterile pass through environment by releasing a mist of sanitizing spray over objects. This is expected to help company enhance business.

Factors such as stringent government regulations and high cost associated to products and implementation are factors expected to hamper the growth of global hospital acquired infection control market. In addition, lack of developed infrastructure in developing countries for adoption of new devices is expected to challenge the growth of target market. However, increasing product R&D activities by major players, rise in awareness among consumers and players focus towards tracking the untapped market are factors expected to create new opportunities for players operating in the global hospital acquired infection control market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing partnership between regional and international players is expected to support the revenue transaction of the target market.

The global hospital acquired infection control market is segmented into type and end use. The type segment is divided into equipment, service, and consumable. Among type the consumable segment is expected to account for major revenue share in the global hospital acquired infection control market due to rising awareness among consumers to stay hygienic. The end use segment is bifurcated into Hospitals and intensive care units (ICUs), ambulatory surgical and diagnostic centers, and others. Among end use the hospitals and intensive care units (ICUs) segment is expected to account for significant revenue share in the target market. The players profiled in the global hospital acquired infection control market are Olympus Corporation, BD, Getinge AB, Xenex Disinfection Services Inc., 3M, STERIS, ASP, Ecolab, Belimed AG, and KCWW.

