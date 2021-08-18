Open Conversation Produces 6-Episode Podcast for the Medical Community Focusing on Areas of Major Health Concerns

PHOENIX, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Open Conversation, a production company delivering high-quality editorial and branded podcasts in multiple genres, announces today it has wrapped up its first internal podcast series production of six episodes addressing major concerns in the healthcare industry.



The podcast series was produced for HonorHealth, a nonprofit health system with six hospitals, 70 primary and specialty care clinics, a cancer care network, and research and community services, as well as Arizona State University’s College of Health Solutions and the broader medical community.

Professionally recorded and carefully edited and sound-designed, the podcast includes six episodes that unpack topics such as care transitions, empathy and compassion, leadership and coaching, team-based care, physician burnout and cultural humility. Open Conversation took a nonlinear production approach, enhancing deep-dive expert interviews with one-on-one conversations with patients, as well as field recording, archival tape and more.



“We were excited to work on this project with the creative production team at Open Conversation and appreciate the unique touch they offer to improve the dialogue in this space for the benefit of health care professionals and the community as a whole,” said Swapna Reddy, JD, DrPH, MPH, College of Health Solutions, Arizona State University.

Open Conversation’s founder and executive producer Regina Revazova said this was the company’s first experience producing an internal podcast, which means this audio content will not be released outside of medical circles for now.

“We are grateful to be able to work on this vital project and to produce honest, deep stories about things that matter to each and every one of us. We truly believe the project will touch the hearts and minds of those that care for us in our most difficult circumstances,” Revazova said.

