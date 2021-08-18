The global irrigation controllers market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.46% during the period 2020–2026

New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Irrigation Controllers Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129719/?utm_source=GNW

46% during the period 2020–2026.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the irrigation controllers market during the forecast period:

• Rise in Technological Improvement in Irrigation

• Growth In Landscaping Industry

• Increase In Focus on Farm Efficiency

• Growing Need for Water Conservation



IRRIGATION CONTROLLERS INDUSTRY INSIGHTS



The increase in landscaping activities boosts the demand for water irrigation controllers in residential lawns, golf courses, and sports fields for the proper growth of grass. The landscaping industry is witnessing a high rise in commercial landscape construction activities due to rising demand among people for backyard beautifications, which is one of North America’s lawn mower market and irrigation controller market contributors. The increasing demand for well-maintained lawns is boosting the growth of the market. Agriculture equipment vendors improve their production using technologically innovative and sophisticated machinery by eliminating running costs. To meet the rising demands, crop protection is of prime importance, and this, in turn, can propel the demand for irrigation sprinkler controllers.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• The weather-based irrigation controllers market share occupied 61.01% in 2020.

• Government subsidies for agricultural facilities such as harvesting equipment, warehouses, and transportation of crop yield have propelled the demand in APAC.

• Vendors should concentrate more on developing customer-centric solutions and financing options to increase the irrigation controller industry sales.

• New agricultural inventions dramatically increased food production in the North American region, particularly in the US and Canada.



The study considers the global irrigation controllers market’s present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



IRRIGATION CONTROLLERS MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by

• Operation

• Application

• Product

• Irrigation Type

• Geography



Market Segmentation by Operation

• Weather-Based

• Sensor-Based



Market Segmentation by Application

• Non-agriculture

• Agriculture



Market Segmentation by Product

• Smart controllers

• Tap timers

• Basic controllers



Market Segmentation by Irrigation Type

• Drip Irrigation

• Sprinkler Irrigation



GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

The US government has extended loans for agriculture equipment, USDA microloans, guaranteed operating loans, and direct operating loans. Growing crop management is expected to drive the growth of the market across all regions. Increasing preference for environment-friendly ways of mowing is also likely to propel irrigation controllers sales. With the increasing number of orchards in the country, Canada has vast potential for the drone irrigation controllers market. Rapid urbanization and industrialization are expected to encourage the adoption of commercial irrigation controllers in the US. The shift towards the use of accurate spraying of agrochemicals is expected to propel the industry for agriculture irrigation controllers in the US.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Germany

o Italy

• APAC

o China

o India

o Australia

o Japan

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa



VENDOR ANALYSIS

Major vendors in the irrigation controllers distribute their products via a vast network of dealers, distributors, mass retailers, online, and home centers. Competition in different product segments is expected to escalate with growing technical advancements among participants. The Toro Company is one of the leading manufacturers in the global market. Key competitive factors among the market include reliability and quality, product innovation, product support, pricing, warranty, distribution, financing options, and shelf space.



Prominent Vendors

• The Toro Company

• Hunter Industries

• Rain Bird Corporation

• Valmont



Other Prominent Vendors

• Orbit

• HydroPoint

• Calsense

• Rachio

• Skydrop

• Galcon

• Orbia

• Scotts Miracle-Gro

• Weathermatic

• NxEco

• Nelson Irrigation

• Holman Industries

• Motorola Solution

• Lindsay

• Tucor



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. What are the applications of Irrigation Controllers?

2. What are the different types of Irrigation Controllers?

3. Which region has the highest share in Irrigation Controllers Market?

4. What are the different products segments in Irrigation Controllers?

5. What is the expected market size & growth rate of the Irrigation Controllers?

