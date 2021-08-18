Maritime Missile Launch System Market to Hit $458.7 Million by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global maritime missile launch system market was pegged at $280.7 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $458.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in number of territorial conflicts across the world and naval modernization programs have boosted the growth of the global maritime missile launch system market. However, high cost of maritime missile launch systems hinders the market growth. On the contrary, reliable and efficient vertical launch maritime missile launch systems and increase in defense expenditure globally would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Report (205 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12874

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the demand for maritime missile launch systems due to the implementation of strict lockdown across the globe.

However, the pandemic presented major challenges for the industry due to disruption in supply chain of raw materials and logistics challenges.

The manufacturing companies were forced to reduce expansion of their businesses and cut down funding of R&D to sustain during the pandemic.

The report segments the global maritime missile launch system market on the basis of system, mode, launch type, and region.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12874

Based on system, the report is divided into vertical launching system, single-cell launcher, and vertical launch anti-submarine. The vertical launching system segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of mode, the report is classified into on-surface and submarine. The on-surface segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market.

Based on launch type, the report is segmented into hot launch, cold launch, and concentric canister launch. The cold launch segment is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the market.

Interested to Procure The Data? Get It Now at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/maritime-missile-launch-system-market/purchase-options

The global maritime missile launch system market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the market. However, the market across North America is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The global maritime missile launch system market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Aselsan A.Ş., BAE Systems plc, General Dynamics Corporation, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, MBDA, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, ROKETSAN A.S., and SaaB AB.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/12874





Similar Research Reports We Have of Defense Industry:

Surface to Air Missiles Market by Launch Type (Vehicle Launched and Shoulder Launched), by Product (High Altitude Missile, Hollow Missile, and Low Altitude Missile), by Application (Fighting, Air Defense, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2030.

Missile Guidance System Market by Launch Platform (Air-to-air, Air-to-surface, Surface-to-air, Anti-ship, and Anti-tank), Type of Guidance System (Command Guidance System, Beam Rider Guidance System, Homing Guidance System, and Inertial Guidance System), and End Users (Ground Vehicles, Combat Aircrafts, Ships, Submarines, and UAV’s): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2030.

Anti-Tank Guided Missile System Market by Mounting (Shoulder, Tripod and Vehicle), Operation (Manned and Unmanned), and Platform (Land, and Airborne): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile System Market by Application (Homeland and Defense), and Platform (Land and Areal): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Anti-Tank Missile System Market by Type (Man-Portable and Vehicle-Mounted), Application (Homeland and Defense), and Platform (Land and Aerial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Manned Anti-Tank Guided Missile System Market by Mounting (Shoulder, Tripod and Vehicle), and Platform (Land and Airborne): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Vehicle Mounted Anti-Tank Missile System Market by Application (Homeland and Defense), and Platform (Land and Aerial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Missile Launching Systems Market by Platform (Naval Vessel-Based, Ground Vehicle-Based, and Airborne), and End-User (Army, Navy, and Air force): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Rocket and Missiles Market by Missiles Type (Ballistic Missile and Cruise Missile), by Rocket Type (Artillery Rocket and Air-Launched Rocket), by Launch Mode (Surface-to-Surface, Surface-to-Air, Air-to-Air, Air-to-surface, and Subsea-to-Surface), and by Propulsion (Solid Propulsion, Liquid Propulsion, Hybrid Propulsion, Ramjet, Turbojet, and Scramjet): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Cruise Missile Market by Launch Platform (Air, Surface Combatants, Land and Submarine), Range (Short-range Missiles, Medium-range Missiles and Long-range Missiles), Application (Attack and Defensive) and Speed (Subsonic, Supersonic and Hypersonic): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.





About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com