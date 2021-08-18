Simplify Healthcare ranks 700 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Aurora, IL, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplify Healthcare has been named one of the fastest-growing companies by the Inc. 5000 magazine for the 2nd consecutive year and ranked 700 on Inc.’s 41st annual ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

“We are excited to be recognized by Inc. in their prestigious annual list for the 2nd year in a row. Our strong growth is testament to the leadership, innovation and depth of our health plan focused solutions and the value they deliver. I am grateful to all our customers, partners and employees for their continued support.” – Mohammed Vaid , CEO and Chief Solution Architect, Simplify Healthcare

“The healthcare payer sector is rapidly changing, and we are proud to be leading the way in solving payers’ operational challenges. Our people, products, and services are helping our large and varied customer base to move their businesses forward. We are proud to be recognized as an Inc 5000 fastest growing company” – Mark Manning , Chief Growth Officer, Simplify Healthcare

Simplify Healthcare was also ranked 38 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals List

The 41st annual Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies in the United States. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

In the past few years, Simplify Healthcare has recorded impressive growth. It is a leading player in the benefit plan management for commercial and government health plans. The company is rapidly growing in other areas, including provider data and directory management, contracts management, client setup, onboarding, and enrollment management, member and provider benefit inquiry management, and value-based payment reconciliation.



About Simplify Healthcare

Simplify Healthcare is one of the fastest-growing healthcare technology solutions providers offering end-to-end solutions to address the pain points for healthcare payers. Simplify Healthcare is the leading player in the benefit plan management vertical with deep expertise for Large Group, Small Group, and Individual benefit plan management across all lines of business ( Commercial , Medicaid , Medicare , and ACA QHPs ). The company is quickly emerging as a player in other areas including: Provider Data , Directory , and Contract Management ; Client Setup, Onboarding, and Enrollment Management ; Member and Provider Benefit Inquiry ; and Value-Based Payment Reconciliation . The company also tripled its CMS PBP bid submissions for Medicare Advantage Plans using Medicare Advantage plan management solution, eMedicareSync™, and accounted for 26% of the total PBPs and 20% of the total EGWPs filed with CMS for 2022. In 2020, the company ranked 164 in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ list and 645 in the Inc. 5000 America’s fastest-growing private companies list, and also recognized in Gartner’s 2020 Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers report. In 2021, the company ranked 38 in the Inc. 5000 Regionals list of the fastest-growing private companies in the Midwest region.

For more information, please visit simplifyhealthcare.com

Follow us on LinkedIn , YouTube , Twitter , and Facebook .



More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

Attachment