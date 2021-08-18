TRIOSE Makes Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies

WYOMISSING, Pa., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRIOSE Inc. , the leading provider of intelligent healthcare supply chain solutions, announced that it has made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies, coming in at 4,564 – showing more than 50% growth as an organization over the last three years. The list, which examines nearly seven million companies, recognizes those whose success has placed them in the top .07% in terms of growth.



“It’s an honor to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies for a ninth consecutive year,” said TRIOSE Founder and CEO, Carl Joyner. “As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, our growth is a direct reflection of our commitment to making a difference in healthcare. By helping health systems manage their supply chain operations and gain visibility over costs, we helped them focus on what matters most—returning time to patients.”

TRIOSE was founded in 1999 with a singular mission to make a difference in healthcare. For over 20 years, TRIOSE has set the industry standard for supply chain logistics with innovative products, services, and solutions. Most recently, TRIOSE developed a unique suite of services and technology solutions called Pharmacy iQ which helped hospitals compliantly deliver medications directly to patients’ homes so they could reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 while waiting in line at the pharmacy. Additionally, TRIOSE’s CourierIQ, and Freight Management solutions have been proven to help eliminate inefficiencies at every level of hospital supply chain activity, from transportation routes to pharmacy shipping, to the language in hospitals’ contracts with their couriers.

“The healthcare industry will always be faced with challenges and TRIOSE will continue to face them as it has in the past—by putting people first,” said Joyner. “Our emphasis on human values that extends from the way we manage our own employees to our relationships with our clients is a critical pillar of our success and as we continue to grow we will maintain that keystone philosophy.”

About TRIOSE, Inc.

For over 20 years, TRIOSE has helped health systems manage their supply chain operations and gain visibility over costs, returning time to serve patients. TRIOSE has a singular mission of making a difference in healthcare, allowing for deeper industry insights. TRIOSE has helped over 10,000 healthcare locations and continues to innovate with each one we serve. At TRIOSE, customers can rely on our team of experts to realize savings, so they can focus on what matters most, the patient.

TRIOSE is the recognized industry leader in Healthcare Supply Chain Logistics. Recent honors include Vizient Purchased Services Supplier of the Year, Philadelphia SmartCEO, Vizient NOVAPLUS® Supplier of the Year, AHA Gold Level Workplace Health Achievement, and nine consecutive appearances on the Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies.