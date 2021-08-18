English Finnish

Tulikivi is revising its guidance for 2021 upward: Net sales are expected to be between EUR 32 and 35 million, and the comparable operating profit is expected to improve substantially

Previous guidance for 2021 (published on 5 May 2021): Net sales are expected to be between EUR 30 and 32 million, and the comparable operating profit is expected to improve substantially.

Tulikivi is now revising its earlier estimate of the 2021 net sales upward. The net sales in 2020 were EUR 29.2 million and the comparable operating profit was EUR 1.2 million. According to the new estimate, net sales in 2021 are expected to be EUR 32 to 35 million and the comparable operating profit is expected to improve substantially. The improved outlook is based on a strong order intake from Finland and abroad during the summer.

TULIKIVI CORPORATION

Board of Directors

Further information: Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, tel. +358 (0)207 636 555

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.tulikivi.com