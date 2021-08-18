Nearmap doubles down on U.S. coverage, capturing aerial imagery of more than 80% of the population¹ up to 3 times a year

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading aerial imagery and location intelligence company Nearmap has announced the expansion of its United States coverage program to more than 80% of the US population. This massive boost in coverage provides companies that increasingly rely on high resolution aerial imagery with improved decision-making capabilities that will help them save time, effort, and money.



“Nearmap customers have asked us to increase the amount of the U.S. that we cover and we’re responding by doubling down on our coverage,” Tony Agresta, General Manager of North America, Nearmap said. “Our clients will have access to 130,000 sq miles of additional unique captured footprint in the U.S.”

Overall, the Nearmap capture program will cover over 1,740 urban areas2 within the U.S., including over 80% of the population1, with more than 308,000 unique square miles captured annually.

Nearmap is unique in its capture of aerial imagery, focusing on currency, consistency, coverage, and ease of access. Nearmap imagery is published within days of capture, with 24/7 access through a web app, API or third-party integration.

“Around 11,300 customers worldwide rely on Nearmap to be their eye in the sky, and to provide them with the truth on the ground,” Agresta continued. “We’re seeing strong momentum with new and existing customers in the U.S. This massive boost in coverage reflects the broader investment and focus Nearmap has on the strategically important U.S. market.”

An enhanced offering from the world’s leading location intelligence firm

Features of the expanded mapping coverage include:

130,000 square miles of additional unique captured footprint in the U.S, equivalent to ~63,000 football fields

Double the number of urban areas covered with oblique/3D content

Access to current content, with updates up to three times a year, including leaf-off and leaf-on collection

Images at a high resolution ranging from 2.2 to 3 inches

Across the world, Nearmap will also capture over 64% of the population in Canada; over 90% of the population in Australia, and ~73% of the population in New Zealand.

“The expanded aerial coverage complements our market leading city-scale 3D content, artificial intelligence (AI) data sets, and geospatial tools,“ Agresta said. “Nearmap has also recently tested inflight the next-generation of our patented aerial camera system, HyperCamera3, to ensure our clients are supported by the very best technology in the market.”

“These innovations will ensure that Nearmap consistently provides the best solution for our clients, especially as we continue to rapidly grow our key vertical markets in the U.S., including insurance, government, architecture, construction and engineering.”

Doubling down on the key U.S. strategic market

In 2021, Nearmap has made several further strategic announcements in the U.S., including:

Appointing Tony Agresta as General Manager of North America. Agresta is responsible for managing and expanding the North American team including sales, marketing, operations, legal, and people and culture.

Appointing Don Weigel as Vice President of Product. Weigel oversees all strategic initiatives related to products including product roadmap, promotion, releases, and the product vision.

Announcing the expansion of the Nearmap U.S. post-catastrophe aerial imagery program to provide property and casualty insurance carriers with high-resolution aerial captures following catastrophic events within days of capture.

Forming a strategic partnership with the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) to provide 16 counties with access to recurring orthophotography and oblique imagery.

For more information about this expanded coverage or to schedule a demo, please visit https://www.nearmap.com/us/en

*NB: (1) For vertical imagery (2) Urban areas with >2,500 people

About Nearmap | nearmap.com

Nearmap (ASX:NEA) provides easy, instant access to high resolution aerial imagery, city-scale 3D content, AI data sets, and geospatial tools. Using its own patented camera systems and processing software, Nearmap captures wide-scale urban areas in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand several times each year, making current content instantly available in the cloud via web app or API integration. Every day, Nearmap helps thousands of users conduct virtual site visits for deep, data-driven insights—enabling informed decisions, streamlined operations and better financial performance. Founded in Australia in 2007, Nearmap is one of the largest aerial survey companies in the world and is publicly listed in the ASX200.

