The global water dispenser market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% during the period 2020–2026

New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Water Dispenser Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129718/?utm_source=GNW

35% during the period 2020–2026.



The delivery of the highest quality water signifies the hallmark of modern civilization. The water treatment systems like dispensers have undergone various technological innovations in terms of water filtration techniques to address modern challenges. The environmental impact of bottled water is expected to propel the market for automatic water dispensers during the next five years.



Do you know water dispensers for homes are considered an effective source for purifying tap water, especially among residential end-users who live healthy lives? In recent years, affordable countertop versions are expected to be highly preferred due to their compact size and design across the water dispenser market. Regions like North America, APAC, and Europe were more prominent markets for the water vending machines in 2020, accounting for over 83% of the total market share.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the global water dispenser market during the forecast period:

• High Adoption in Commercial Establishments

• Demand For Clean and Filtered Water

• Preference For Eco-Friendly POU Systems

• Emergence of Coworking Spaces



The study considers the global water dispenser market’s present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• In the COVID-19 pandemic, infrared sensor dispensing is gaining high traction as direct human contact is reduced. For instance, the Quench Q8 water dispenser operates on touchless sensor-activated dispensing to deliver instant hot and cold water.

• The commercial end-users are considering POU dispensers as a convenient and environmentally friendly option to promote the corporate image across the globe.

• The adoption of user-friendly free-standing and countertop water dispensers in office spaces is fueling the growth of the global market. The global countertop water dispenser market was valued at USD 182.61 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 294.19 million by 2026.

• Businesses have started installing POU water dispensers to provide a green and modern image for the brand in the market.

• With high preferences for countertops in the European region, the free-standing segment is expected to generate incremental revenue of USD 51.09 million during the forecast period.



WATER DISPENSER MARKET SEGMENTS

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by

• Type

• Operations

• Technology

• Applications

• Distribution Channels

• Geography



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

• By type, the significance of RO filtration has surged following the COVID-19 impact, where the vendors can accordingly utilize the opportunity to explore innovation potential in the segment during the forecast period.

• The Point-of-use systems (POU) feature a single or combination of filters like RO, alkaline, carbon block, sediment, with UV treatment at certain instances. Businesses are saving 30%-50% by switching to POU systems.

• The global freestanding water dispenser market was valued at USD 481.18 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 719.21 million by 2026.

• iSpring is a major player under the sink segment that offers 5 stages reverse osmosis filtration system. It is highly popular among residential end-users for its neutral-tasting water.

• The easy installation, maintenance, and embedment of NSF-certified filters are promoting the adoption of wall-mounted dispensers.

• The global filtered water dispenser market share will grow at a CAGR of 7.89% by 2026.

• Glug Glug Glug is a key player in the segment that offers a comprehensive range of water dispensers, including AA5C, AA5F for staff rooms, canteens, sports halls, and student public areas.

• The government and public facilities are looking to save over 50% of the operating expenses through traditional water bottle delivery services.



Market Segmentation by Type

• Bottled

o Top-Loading

o Bottom-Loading

• Point-of-Use



Market Segmentation by Operations

• Free Standing

• Countertop

• Under the Sink

• Wall Mounted



Market Segmentation by Technology

• Filter-Free

• Filtered

o RO

o Filters & Cartridges



Market Segmentation by Applications

• Commercial

o Corporate Spaces

o QSR, Hotels & Restaurants

o Retail Stores

o Educational Institutions

o Healthcare

o Public & Municipality

o Recreational Centers

o Others

• Residential



Market Segmentation by Distribution

• Online

• Offline



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Online sales distribution and innovation in smart water dispensers can be effective in improving the adoption rates. The demand for water dispensers can be more prominent in states such as Washington, California, Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, and Texas, where the tap water quality is unsafe compared to other state counterparts. Numerous organizations in North America are stressing the impact of bottled water consumption in the environment and encouraging switching to alternatives. Tap water in Canada is regulated by Health Canada, responsible for protecting public health. It sets the maximum acceptable levels of contaminants in drinking water, known as the Canadian Drinking Water Quality Guidelines. The water dispenser market in North America is expected to reach USD 347.64 million by 2026.



Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

It is crucial for vendors to tap the opportunity in every category in the competitive market, including the countertop and bottle-less segment. Some of the major players that are dominating the water filtration market are Culligan, Primo, Waterlogic, Celli Group, Canaletas. Blupura serves as a frontrunner in featuring environment-friendly details in dispensers were utilizing natural refrigerants in water coolers was a major differentiator in the industry. Enabling IoT can be considered as a gamechanger for the vendors in the water dispenser market. Players like Avalon, which offers water cooler dispensers, have partnered with global companies like Honeywell, Coca-Cola, Target, Lexus, Pepsi.



Key Vendors

• Culligan

• Waterlogic

• Primo Water Corporation

• Canaletas

• Celli Group



Other Prominent Vendors

• Avalon Water Coolers

• Blue Star

• Voltas

• Atlantis

• Clover

• Midea Group

• Ningbo Jewin Electrical Appliances

• Aqua Clara

• Alpine Coolers

• Ningbo Lamo Drinking Water Equipment

• Bibo

• Glug Glug Glug

• Arctic Coolers

• AquAid

• BRITA

• Alfred Karcher

• Mistral

• Vista France

• Sure International

• Mt. Fuji Springs

• Aimex Australia

• Royal Sovereign

• Sprudel

• CWAY Group

• Aquazania

• SEONE

• GHP Group

• Elkay Manufacturing Company



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. What is the expected CAGR for the Water Dispenser Market for the forecast period?

2. What are different Applications type in Water Dispenser Market?

3. What is the COVID-19 Impact on Water Dispenser Market?

4. What are the latest trends in the Water Dispenser Market?

5. Which are the key countries in terms of Revenue leading the Water Dispenser Market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129718/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________