VelocityEHS Demonstrates Market Leadership for Process Safety Management Solutions in New Green Quadrant Report from Independent Analyst Firm

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) software, announced today it has been named a Leader by the independent analyst firm Verdantix in its inaugural Green Quadrant: Process Safety Management Software 2021 report. The analysis reviewed 13 vendors and scored VelocityEHS among the top three for its well-rounded process safety management (PSM) solutions that support the needs of companies across all industries, risk levels and regions.



“At VelocityEHS, we understand that the value of process safety comes down to the simplicity of the solutions aimed at managing it,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “VelocityEHS is once again a proven leader not just because our system is the most innovative or advanced, but because of our ability to produce simple solutions that reduce, not add to, the complexity of process safety management. Our true strength is delivering software frontline workers will actually use, embedded with processes rooted in deep expertise, which is critical to PSM and an area where most of our competitors fall short.”

Visit the Verdantix website to view the full report. Key analysis takeaways include:

Increased Worker Engagement

VelocityEHS received strong scores in risk modelling, process hazard analysis (PHA), risk visualization and employee engagement. Designed to engage frontline workers, VelocityEHS Risk Management software offers functionality around reinforcing operator engagement through communication of risk and assurance guidelines and principles at every step of the process. After recording threats and impacts, users can determine and visualize appropriate preventive and mitigative controls. A standardized verification process then allows users to assess methodologies and overall risk.

Strong Chemical Management & Regulatory Compliance Support

A strong PSM program, especially in a process-intensive high-risk industry, can be significantly bolstered by comprehensive and reliable chemical management. With the second-highest scores among the vendors benchmarked, VelocityEHS demonstrates strong functionality and deep expertise in chemical management. Its comprehensive Chemical Management solution maintains an extensive safety data sheet (SDS) database, includes mobile access through the SDS/Chemical Management app, and supports regulatory compliance against a variety of global regulations to help those with significant chemical compliance and product stewardship requirements.

Comprehensive Critical Event Management Capabilities

Critical event management (CEM) solutions have seen a dramatic rise in adoption, brought about by COVID-19 and growing recognition of the gaps in business resiliency. An often-overlooked aspect of PSM is the ability to respond to and communicate quickly about a critical event associated with process hazards. While many digital CEM solutions are still in the early development stage, VelocityEHS received the highest score among all benchmarked vendors for its emergency response scenario, workflow and management capabilities.

The Verdantix analysis occurred before VelocityEHS acquired OneLook Systems, a leading Control of Work solutions provider, which further strengthens its PSM solutions with the addition of Permit-to-Work, Contractor Management and Lockout/Tagout capabilities to the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform. Designed to drive peak performance in the areas of health, safety, risk, environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) & operational excellence, the Accelerate platform combines best-in-class capabilities with unparalleled expertise to deliver solutions that drives expert processes that enable every team member to produce outstanding results.

“VelocityEHS is one of the very few vendors that leads in both PSM and EHS, and has strengths in risk management. They further strengthened their competitive advantage with the recent acquisition OneLook Systems, the world’s most used Permit-to-Work and Contractor Safety Management software. Those seeking a comprehensive, easy to use PSM software solution should shortlist VelocityEHS,” said Bill Pennington, Research Director at Verdantix.

To learn more about the Verdantix “Green Quadrant: Process Safety Management Software 2021” report, visit www.Verdantix.com. For more information about VelocityEHS and its complete award-winning software solutions, visit www.EHS.com .

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 20,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS technology. Through the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, the company helps global enterprises drive operational excellence by delivering best-in-class capabilities for health, safety, environmental compliance, training, operational risk and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2021 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

