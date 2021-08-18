Plustek Technology Announces New ID and Passport Solutions and Software Development Kits

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plustek Technology Inc. (www.plustek.com/usa), a manufacturer of scanners and imaging solutions, today announced a portfolio of driver’s license and passport reading software, hardware and software development kits.



New Products include:

iKnow software – Scanning and data extraction from US and Canada drivers’ licenses and all international passports. iKnow is ideal for hotels, rental companies, auto dealerships, visitor management, marijuana dispensaries or any business that requires a driver’s license or passport for customer identification.

Typist software – Extract data from US and Canada drivers’ licenses and all international passports and automatically enter the data into any on-screen form. Typist eliminates data entry errors and improves ID scanning efficiency. Driver's license and passport data are automatically filled in with no typing. Scanning and form filling takes about two seconds.

SecureScan X-Mini – An easy-to-use passport reading solution with visible and IR illumination, that includes all the hardware and software needed to scan and extract information from passports.

SecureScan X-200 – Passport, driver’s license and travel document reader with visible, IR, UV and RFID.

SecureScan X-Cube – Small footprint ID card scanner and drivers license reader. Ideal for applications where a quick scan of an ID card or driver’s license is needed.

SmartOffice PT2160 – 60 page per minute document, passport and ID scanner with 100 sheet ADF. Ideal for applications where documents, passports and IDs must be scanned such as human resources, auto dealerships, department of motor vehicles and healthcare.

Software development kits (SDK) are available for software developers to control the reading device embed the driver’s license and passport data extraction features to their applications.

“Security is the first priority for all businesses, especially those reopening after COVID-19. These ID reading solutions will benefit any business that requires a driver’s license or passport as proof of identity from their customers or clients,” said Johnson Yang, VP Plustek Americas region. “Complete solution bundles are available that will meet most customer needs. Our SDKs for software developers simplify integrating driver’s license and passport reading into their applications,” said Yang.

For more information on these solutions and SDKs, visit: https://plustek.com/us/ or infoUSA@PlustekUS.com

About Plustek:

Plustek is a leading manufacturer of imaging solutions based in Southern California. In business since 1986, Plustek manufactures over 30 scanner models including document, ID card, passport, mobile, book, film and photo scanners. Imaging solutions include ID card and passport reading, document capture, indexing and data extraction, and imaging tool kits for ISVs and Systems Integrators.

For more information, contact: Mark Druziak, Plustek, (714) 670-7713, markdruziak@plustekus.com