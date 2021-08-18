The global autonomous floor scrubber market is expected to reach 1476.26 million USD by 2026

New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Autonomous Floor Scrubber Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129712/?utm_source=GNW

26 million USD by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.35% during the forecast period 2021-2026



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the autonomous floor scrubber market during the forecast period:

• High labor costs in developed countries

• High demand for effectiveness and efficiency

• Stringent regulations to maintain cleanliness and employee safety

• Growing inclination towards automation



GLOBAL AUTONOMOUS FLOOR SCRUBBER MARKET INDUSTRY INSIGHTS



The global autonomous floor scrubber market suffered a downfall during the COVID-19 crisis as most economic activities were halted in 2020. But the pandemic has prompted the need for constant sanitization, industrial cleaning, and disinfecting to ensure a safe and hygienic environment. Manual cleaning poses several risks to the cleaning staff. Thus, autonomous floor scrubbers, which are self-driving cleaning robots, also called robotic floor scrubbers, are increasingly gaining momentum in the global market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• Sustainability, green cleaning, and innovation in technologies are the key trends that will promote the market’s growth.

• The requirement of high capital to enter the market is likely to restrict players from entering the industrial floor scrubber market.

• The manufacturing and warehouse & logistics segment are expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rise in automation and growing usage of the technically advanced product in the industries.

• The Latin American region will witness high growth due to rapid industrialization, significant penetration of travel and tourism activities, and increasing awareness of health and hygiene.

• For smaller companies in the commercial floor scrubber industry, partnership with other vendors in high-demand regions is a benefitting opportunity.



The study considers the present scenario of the autonomous floor scrubber market and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



AUTONOMOUS FLOOR SCRUBBER MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by

• Run Time

• Scrubber Head Type

• End-User

• Sales Channel

• Geography



Runtime is one of the most important factors that end-user industries consider while purchasing autonomous floor scrubbers. In 2020, an autonomous floor scrubber with a run time of up to 4 hours held the highest share of 64.24% because of its usage in various end-user industries, including warehouses, shopping malls, healthcare, and others.



Disc head type holds the highest autonomous floor scrubber market share. This type helps end-users save labor costs and time for dumping and refilling recovery and solution tanks. It also helps save water and chemicals. Cylindrical head type brushes use more water than disc head type brushes, which is likely to hamper the growth during the forecast period.



Retail & shopping centers dominated the autonomous floor scrubber market in 2020 because of high footfall and continuous movement of many customers in these facilities. Also, the expansion of such stores will propel growth. The usage of autonomous floor scrubbers in airports will likely grow owing to the increasing number of people who prefer air travel and many new airport construction projects



Direct mode of sales dominates the market with a share of 63.32%, as this allows consumers to buy goods directly from vendors that will enable them to sell their products at a lower price and gain a competitive edge. It also helps eliminate the long-term cost of transporting the product to the customer. For instance, in 2020, Nilfisk invested in building new distribution centers in Belgium and Sweden as it will boost the direct sales of the product.



Segmentation By Run Time

• Up to 4 hours

• More than 4 hours



Segmentation By Scrubber Head Type

• Disc

• Cylindrical



Segmentation By End User

• Retail & Shopping Center

• Manufacturing

• Airport

• Healthcare

• Warehouse & Logistics

• Education

• Others



Segmentation By Sales Channel

• Direct

• Indirect



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

The US holds the highest share of 58.94% in the global autonomous floor scrubber industry due to its usage across many airports, retail outlets, shopping malls, and others. The growth also depends on the country’s economic growth, where the US currently holds the second-highest position in the world. In Europe, the high share is attributed to the higher adoption of robotic cleaning equipment across several industries and the high labor cost. In APAC, market growth is driven by China, Australia, and Japan.



Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o Australia

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Saudi Arabia

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o United Arab Emirates

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

Diversy, Hako Group, Karcher, Nilfisk, and Tennant are the key players in the industry. The level of research & development investment by vendors will remain high in the forecast period. Nilfisk, Tennant, Kärcher, and Hako dominate the market due to their vast infrastructure and R&D facilities. The vendors offer various products such as commercial scrubbers and sweepers, industrial vacuum cleaners, floor cleaners, scrubber dryers, and other combination machines. Vendors in the industry are also expanding their presence through partnerships, investments, and mergers & acquisitions. Many vendors are focusing on innovation in production technologies to provide efficient products in the market.



Prominent Vendors

• Diversy

• Hako Group

• Karcher

• Nilfisk

• Tennant



Other Prominent Vendors

• Adalatus

• Amano

• Avidbots

• Aziobot

• Bharati Robotic Systems

• Cleanfix

• DDROBO

• Gaussian Robotics

• Iclean Robotics Co.

• Murata Machinery Ltd



