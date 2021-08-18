The remote learning market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.62% during the period 2021–2026

New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Remote Learning Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129709/?utm_source=GNW

62% during the period 2021–2026.



The rising adoption of digitalization is surging the growth of the remote learning market across the globe. The rapid increase in internet connectivity in emerging economies, driven by the rising federal budgets, is likely to impact e-learning market growth positively. For instance, vendors like Coursera and Byju’s can offer more customized distance learning courses than other vendors. Their student enrolment is very high compared to other vendors.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the remote learning market during the forecast period:

• Increase in Enrolment for Distance Education

• Rising in Customized Courses

• Growing Emphasis on Non-Conventional Education

• The rise in Online Microlearning



The study considers the remote learning market’s present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



MARKET SHARE & SEGMENTS

Self-paced learning helps in improving knowledge retention and memory. The self-paced segment is expected to witness an incremental revenue of USD 32.61 billion from 2020 to 2026. Self-paced remote learning offers flexibility in learning. Self-paced learning can be categorized into fully asynchronous and semi-asynchronous. This concept enables one to embed virtual meetings and integrate on Adobe Connect, Zoom, GoToWebinar, GoToTraining, and Webex for scheduling live events. Self-placed learning creating high opportunities for the players in the e-learning market.



Remote learning, which was earlier trending in higher education, is gaining traction in K-12 students. Following the success of remote learning in the US, remote learning is gaining popularity in Europe and APAC region. The various start-ups are igniting the growth of the remote learning K-12 education marketplace across the globe.



The increasing adoption of smart devices is fueling the demand for app-based remote learning.



Segmentation by Learning Mode

• Instructor-Led

• Self-Paced



Segmentation by Platform

• Web-based

• App-based



Segmentation by Learning Type

• Asynchronous

• Synchronous



Segmentation by End-User

• K-12

• Higher Education



GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS

In 2020, North America contributed the largest remote learning market share. The US and Canada are the region’s primary revenue drivers and are expected to grow during the forecast period. The K-12 sub-segment in the end-user segment contributes the largest share in the e-learning market across North America. The most populated region in the country is Central Canada. Recently the ministry has been involved actively in playing its role in K-12 distance education. On the contrary, remote education in Quebec is driven by initiatives from the Ministry of Education in the North American region.



Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o China

o South Korea

o Japan

o Australia

o India

o Singapore

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Nordic

o Spain

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

o Chile

• Middle East & Africa

o GCC

o South Africa



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The online learning market vendors are witnessing several mergers and acquisitions over the several years. Several companies, which started focusing on one or two segments such as K12 or secondary education, strengthen their offerings and portfolios by acquiring smaller start-ups active in the distance learning market, on-campus post-secondary education, and corporate or public sector workforce skill training. Vendors must keep a continuous track of the pricing of new entrants. For instance, Blackboard announces its partnership with the Education Development Institute to offer professional learning services for more than 1,300 Pre-K-12 educators at 13 schools in Qatar and all over the Middle East region.



Key Vendors

• Blackboard

• Indira Gandhi National Open University

• University of Missouri System

• Pearson

• Adobe

• Arizona State University

• Aston University

• Udemy

• Coursera



Other Prominent Vendors

• Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning

• NIIT

• Cengage

• IMT Distance and Open Learning Institute

• LinkedIn (Microsoft)

• Kahoot

• Edmodo

• Hurix

• PowerSchool

• Instructure

• McGraw Hill

• Think & Learn (Byju’s)

• Estacio

• Simplilearn

• UpGrad

• FutureLearn

• Entertainment Learning

• Veduca

• Open Education

• Aula Education

• Aveti Learning

• Learnetic SA

• Skillshare

• Sorting Hat Technology (Unacademy)



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How much is the remote learning market worth?

2. What is the impact of COVID-19 in the virtual learning market?

3. What are the different learning modes in the online education market?

4. Which are the key countries in the remote learning market?

5. Which platform type is generating significant revenue for the online learning market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129709/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________