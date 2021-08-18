GEICO sets December 1 deadline to nominate 2021 Military Service Award honorees

Chevy Chase, Md., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEICO is now accepting nominations for its 33rd annual GEICO Military Service Awards. Through this program, one active duty or reserve enlisted member from each of the six branches of military service and one enlisted member from the National Guard will be honored for their outstanding volunteer service to their military and civilian communities.

The GEICO Military Service Award Nomination form s are due to GEICO via the service-specific nomination process for each branch, no later than Dec. 1, 2021. The 2021 GEICO Military Service Award recipients will be selected in early 2022.

Each unit, base, post, or activity may nominate eligible enlisted members according to their established procedures. Nominees should exhibit noteworthy contributions or accomplishments in one of the three nomination categories:

Drug and Alcohol Abuse Prevention

Fire Safety and Fire Prevention

Traffic Safety and Accident Prevention

"We are proud to celebrate and honor these inspirational service members not only for their military service but for their support of their community by improving the safety and well-being of others," said GEICO Vice President Kirk La.

The GEICO Military Team and the GEICO Philanthropic Foundation work to provide GEICO Military Service Award recipients with a cash award and present public recognition wherever each recipient is currently serving.

Military members can learn more about the GEICO Military Service Awards and submit applications through their local base safety or personnel office. Each service establishes and publishes its service-specific processes and procedures for awards; amplifying information may be found by contacting Service Coordinators listed at https://www.geico.com/information/military/returning-the-favor/service-awards/.

