Uno Pizzeria & Grill Launches on Paytronix’s All-in-One Customer Engagement Platform

NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform, today announced its partnership with Uno Pizzeria & Grill. The beloved Chicago-based brand has implemented the full Paytronix guest engagement platform, including Order & Delivery, Loyalty, and Data Insights. The partnership coincides with the rollout of a new Uno’s concept that captures the nostalgic look and feel of the original Pizzeria Uno, which was founded in Chicago in 1943.



With the all-in-one Paytronix platform, Uno Pizzeria & Grill delivers seamless guest experiences from order to payment, whether they happen on-premises, online, or through the Paytronix-built branded mobile app. The underlying layer of artificial intelligence powering these solutions provides the Uno’s team with new insights that can be used to surprise and delight guests time and time again.

“Paytronix has enabled us to combine ordering and loyalty in one place, and adding the Data Insights program is one of the smartest things we’ve done,” said Eric Frederick, CEO of Uno Pizzeria & Grill. “When it comes to technology, it’s important not only to look at how it functions, but also to have the AI tools that help our team gain a deeper understanding of the data in a way that makes us even more successful.”

Since launching Paytronix Order & Delivery, Uno’s has taken more than 58,000 orders across its 100 restaurants. The brand has also consistently seen the totals for online checks be 10% larger than those placed on-site.

The technological facelift has been especially notable at the newest Uno’s concept, a fast-casual restaurant that launched earlier this year in Highland, Indiana. It focuses on counter service, takeout, and delivery.

Just one month after introducing the Uno Extras loyalty program, the brand was already exceeding industry benchmarks, with nearly 1,000 guests signing up each day. More than 35% of those signups weren’t previously in the company’s internal database, indicating that the novel tech stack has opened a new customer acquisition channel for the well-established brand.

Guests who are members of the Uno Extras loyalty program earn five points for every $1 spent and get a $10 reward after accumulating 800 points. They also earn rewards at signup and each year on their birthday.

“This is a major change from what we had,” said Regina Jerome, Senior Vice President of IT for Uno’s. “In the past, we just offered transactional coupons through email, but now we are developing relationships with our guests. We’re also gaining the intelligence behind our guests’ preferences, so we can target them with the right offer at the right time with the goal of staying top of mind for them whenever they have a pizza occasion.”

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 500 brands across 30,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix generates Big Data consumer insights that motivate increased visits and spend.

