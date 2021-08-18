United Real Estate Group Outpaces Growth of 99.95% of All Private U.S. Companies

Ranking Lands Company in Top 0.05% of Private U.S. Companies and Top 25% of Inc. 5000



DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine, a national publication focusing on growing companies, revealed this week that United® Real Estate Group has once again made the Inc. 5000 list. This prestigious ranking lists the fastest-growing private companies in the United States each year. The list represents a unique look at the 5,000 most successful companies within the most important segment of the economy – America’s independent entrepreneurs.

United Real Estate Group ranks 1,055 in this year’s list, a dramatic ascent from number 4,518 in 2019’s ranking, placing it in the top 25% of all Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies and the top 0.05% of all private U.S. companies. From 2017 to 2020, United achieved a remarkable 459% growth in revenues. This marks the fifth time in seven years United has been ranked an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company, a remarkable achievement given that only one in five make the Inc. 5000 three or more times.

"What an honor to be recognized for the fifth time and place in the top 25% of the Inc. 5000," said Dan Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of United Real Estate Group. "This was an unprecedented year, not only with a pandemic but also with the performance of our talented professional agents, brokers, auctioneers and home office team members in a thriving and competitive real estate market. Our network should be incredibly proud of this acknowledgment of their hard work and our collective accomplishments. We continue to raise the bar and look forward to our continued growth and success."

United Real Estate Group’s tremendous growth in recent years has been fueled by both strong organic growth of existing operations and mergers with firms such as Charles Rutenberg Realty Fort Lauderdale, Benchmark Realty and Virtual Properties Realty, among others. In addition, the company successfully completed post-merger operational integration and Bullseye™ Agent and Brokerage Productivity Platform technology deployment to recently merged companies, contributing to an average growth amongst those merged companies post-closing of 24% (agent growth), 44% (transaction growth) and 65% (EBITDA growth).

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com or call 888-960-0606. To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, real estate brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company’s proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 27 states with more than 100 offices and 11,400 agents.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan and rural markets. Utilizing its proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.1+ million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group and its affiliates support more than 600 offices and 15,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property marketing and websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.