The Europe garage doors market is expected to reach USD 2.87 billion by 2026

Garage doors of all segments have an established market across Europe, driven by the demand for new units. Increasing demand for energy-efficient doors is driving the global trend of energy conservation. Builders integrate high-efficiency garage doors in their portfolio, which provides consumers with improved thermal efficiency and saves their expenses. The government is promoting innovative commercial doors and windows to aid high energy consumption and reduce carbon footprint. Due to expected changes in energy consumption policies by government agencies, the Europe garage doors market is expected to witness a surge in demand. Automated and remote-controlled operations are the latest technological advancements that are likely to gain high traction in the doors industry. There is also a vast scope of investment in research and development in the market pertaining to disruption in demand and supply of resources. The UK was the largest market for doors and windows market in Europe as of 2020.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Europe garage doors market during the forecast period:

1. Improvement in Operation and Functionalities of Garage Doors

2. Investment In Research and Development



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present Europe garage doors market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Europe Garage Doors Market Segmentation Analysis



• The demand for sectional doors is rapidly increasing as one of the most prevalent choices among consumers and will continue to grow during the forecast period. In terms of design options, sectional doors have more room for personalization, as it has a wide range of design differences, whereas roller doors have limited design.

• In terms of material used, Aluminum doors remain the favorable option in commercial spaces since it is lighter than steel and iron and is also naturally resistant to corrosion and rust and offers good durability and strength. The demand for wooden materials has been higher in Western Europe and Nordic countries.



By Product Type

• Sectional

• Roller

• Up and Over

• Side Hinged

• Side Sliding



By Material

• Metal

• Wood

• Fiberglass

• Others



By Operation

• Manual

• Automatic



By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial



Geographical Analysis

• The UK holds the largest European garage doors market share, due to the installation of doors in new construction and renovation activities.

• In Germany, factors such as low-interest rates, a rising immigrant population, and job security support the growth of construction which, in turn, will increase the demand for garage doors in the country.

• In emerging regions of Central and Eastern Europe, rapidly developing infrastructure and construction output are driving the growth of the garage doors market.



By Geography

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Nordic

o Benelux

o Russia

o Poland



Vendor Analysis

The garage doors market in Europe is highly fragmented, with several established manufacturers holding a significant share. Following the regional trend for energy conservation, vendors are integrating high performance doors in their product portfolio. The growth of the vendors depends on market conditions, technological innovations, and industry development. The key players in the Europe garage doors market are Garador, Hormann, Novoferm, Teckentrup. Vendors must pursue growth by acquisitions as numerous small-scale players are active in towns and small regions. Vendors should focus on improving their geographical presence by finding partners in emerging countries.



Prominent Vendors

• Garador

• Hormann

• Novoferm

• Teckentrup



Other Prominent Vendors

• Alluguard

• Assa Abloy

• Alulux

• Birkdale

• Came

• Cedar Door

• Erreca

• Gliderol

• Jeld-Wen

• Kruzik

• Nassau Door

• Nice

• Rundum Meir

• Ryterna

• Silvelox

• SWS

• VKR holdings

• Woodrite Doors

• Alutech

• Raynor

• Doorhan



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. What is the size and forecast for the Europe garage doors market?

2. Who are the prominent vendors in the European garage doors market?

3. What are the different types of end-users in the market?

4. What is the market share of the UK garage doors market?

5. Which material type segment has the highest share in the garage door market in Europe?

