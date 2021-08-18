Bavarian Nordic to Host First Half 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast

English Danish

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – August 18, 2021 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) will announce its 2021 first half results on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

The management of Bavarian Nordic will host a conference call at 2:00 pm CEST (8:00 am EDT) on the same day to present the interim results followed by a Q&A session. A live and replay version of the call and relevant slides will be available at https://bit.ly/3xzOiQo .

To join the Q&A session dial one of the following numbers and state the participant code 8569159: Denmark: +45 32 72 80 42, UK: +44 (0) 844 571 8892, USA: +1 631-510-7495.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Government of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA under the trade name JYNNEOS®, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is approved as a smallpox vaccine in Europe under the trade name IMVANEX® and in Canada under the trade name IMVAMUNE®. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains the market-leading vaccine Rabipur®/RabAvert® against rabies and Encepur® against tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, MVABEA®, which is licensed to the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. We are also committed to the development of a next generation COVID-19 vaccine based on an in-licensed capsid virus-like particle technology. The vaccine candidate, ABNCoV2, is currently being investigated in clinical trials. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com .

Contacts

Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations & Communications. Tel: +45 61 77 47 43

U.S.: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors (US), Tel: +1 781 686 9600