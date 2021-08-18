Endeavors' Enfield Home Listed for Sale after 3 Years of Service

Fayetteville, NC, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Endeavors Enfield home, a property that has provided safe and affordable housing, case management, life skills training, and job skills training for low-income adult men with disabilities since 2017, has been listed for sale. The last resident departed the home earlier this year.

Endeavors' Supportive Housing Programs will continue to offer housing opportunities to serve individuals at-risk of or currently experiencing homelessness in the Cumberland County area through the Bonanza Project, Reveille Retreat, and Homeless Prevention Program.

Unable to secure sustainable funding for the Enfield home, Endeavors has decided to move forward and focus its attention to its three other programs serving the Cumberland County area.

Endeavors continues its mission in North Carolina by providing several services to qualifying low-income families and individuals facing eviction or experiencing homelessness. These services include:

Case management

Emergency financial utility assistance

Emergency financial rental assistance

Employment and educational services

Community referrals

If you or anyone you know could benefit from these services in the Cumberland County area, please contact Endeavors at 910-672-6166 or nchousing@endeavors.org.

ABOUT ENDEAVORS

Endeavors is a longstanding national nonprofit organization that provides an array of programs and services supporting children, families, Veterans, and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters, or emergencies. Endeavors has served vulnerable people in need since 1969 through personalized services. For more information, please visit www.endeavors.org.