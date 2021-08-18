Seatrade Cruise Global to Celebrate Long-Awaited 35th Anniversary Edition in Miami

COLCHESTER, England, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cruise industry’s leading annual business-to-business event, Seatrade Cruise Global, returns to the Miami Beach Convention Center, 27-30 September 2021, celebrating its 35th anniversary edition in a new hybrid format. In conjunction with its traditional program, this year’s edition will feature a virtual conference track, giving the community additional options to participate. The four-day event will focus on the “The Future of Cruising” with leading cruise lines, ports, destinations and travel service providers weighing in on all aspects of the industry’s critical and continued recovery.



“As the global cruising business platform, we’re devoted to serving and supporting the entire industry – coming together to further connections, innovation and education has never been more vital for cruise community stakeholders,” says Chiara Giorgi, Global Brand and Event Director for Seatrade Cruise. “Safety is top of mind for us, and our reimagined hybrid program allows attendees to unite effectively, safely and with confidence.”

The Seatrade Cruise Global program will feature expert speakers and panel discussions on topics and trends shaping the cruise market – including the highly anticipated annual State of the Global Cruise Industry keynote address.

Highlighted segments include:

Community Stewardship: Discussing effective ways to support partnerships on a local level.

Discussing effective ways to support partnerships on a local level. Technology Innovations : Explores how IOT is revolutionizing the guest experience.

: Explores how IOT is revolutionizing the guest experience. Health and Safety : Delves into the latest updates on protocols and operational practices.

: Delves into the latest updates on protocols and operational practices. Sustainability : Explores current systems around waste management, emissions reduction, LNG ships and more.

: Explores current systems around waste management, emissions reduction, LNG ships and more. Diversity and Inclusion: Spotlights ways to raise awareness and build a foundation for a successful DEI program.

Spotlights ways to raise awareness and build a foundation for a successful DEI program. Entertainment: Giving a practical look backstage at how productions have transformed.

Keeping health and safety at the forefront, Seatrade Cruise Global will be guided by Informa AllSecure standards, to ensure a hygienic, productive and high-quality organised event experience. The Miami Beach Convention Center developed and implemented new venue plans, policies and procedures to minimize risk and protect the collective health of all those entering the venue. As part of its enhanced policies, the venue received GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation and has adopted the MB Standard, a program developed by the City of Miami Beach to safeguard employee health to restore consumer confidence. More specific procedures will be provided ahead of the event and protocols will adhere to all city and state regulations.

Registration Now Open

Seatrade Cruise Global returns to Miami Beach Convention Center 27-30 September, offering flexible attendee preferences for its in-person and virtual conference. For pricing options and to register for the event, CLICK HERE.

Press registration information can be found HERE.

To learn more about Seatrade Cruise Global 2021 and for the latest event details and soon to be announced conference programming, visit seatradecruiseglobal.com.

To learn more about Seatrade Cruise Events visit seatradecruiseevents.com. Follow Seatrade Cruise on social media: @SeatradeCruise on Twitter and Instagram, and @SeatradeCruiseEvents on Facebook. #STCVirtual #STCTalks #STCGlobal #STCMed #STCEurope #STCAsia #STCAwards #STCME

About Seatrade Cruise

Serving the international cruise community since 1970, Seatrade Cruise is the industry’s leading platform for collaborating, innovating and connecting. Comprised of the largest cruise events and trades shows, news channels, virtual programming resources and coveted awards programs, the Seatrade Cruise portfolio reaches more than 20,000 professionals, 4,000 suppliers, 80 cruise line brands and 130 countries.

For more information on Seatrade Cruise Events visit www.seatradecruiseevents.com. For access to the latest news and industry updates visit www.seatrade-cruise.com.

Seatrade Cruise Events are organized by Informa Markets, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informarkets.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year.

For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.