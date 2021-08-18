Italy data center market to grow at a CAGR of 3.80% during the period 2021-2026

New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Italy Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129725/?utm_source=GNW





Italy’s data center market is currently witnessing investments in seven facilities expected to be operational in the next 2-4 years. Over USD 2.6 billion will be invested in the development of data centers across the country during 2021-2026. IoT and AI are also being implemented in smart cities being developed in the country. The Smart City Association Italy promotes sharing a smart community vision based on sustainability in the market.



The report considers the present scenario of the Italy data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.



ITALY DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS



• The increase in the number of internet users will lead to more data generation, creating data traffic. Rapid development in connectivity and adoption of cloud and IoT is a strong enabler for the growth of the data center market in Italy.

• In 2020, the total investment in the Italian data center market was over USD 2 billion, with Milan being one of the most preferred locations for investments in the country.

• In terms of power capacity, data centers in the country added a power capacity of 46 MW in 2020.

• The adoption of submarine cables will boost Italy data center market due to the growing demand for hyperscale capacity.

• Colocation service providers witnessed a strong uptake for their data center spaces by existing customers owing to the growth of COVID-19-induced demand in the country.

• The rise in digital transformation strategies and the adoption of cloud computing by enterprises are likely to increase cloud server adoption.

• Most facilities in the country are equipped with N+1 redundancy of UPS systems which can increase to up to 2N redundancy as per client requirements.

• Majority of the data centers in the country are adopting free cooling systems, using evaporative coolers, free cooling chillers, air/water side economizers, and adiabatic coolers, which will help the market growth for innovative duct systems.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT



• Milan is one of the major data center markets in the country, led by a strong base of hyperscale operators and colocation service providers.

• In 2020, AWS signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) of around 66 MW with two Engie’s solar PV farms in Southern Italy.

• Growing awareness of end-to-end power monitoring in facilities monitored /switched PDUs will experience strong adoption in the country.

• Vendors such as Atos, Cisco, HPE, DELL, Nutanix, and NetApp have substantial market share.

• Smart cities are being built in Tor Vergata and the Ostiense neighborhood in Rome, among other places in Italy.

• The deployment of 5G across major cities in Italy, such as Rome, Naples, Turin, and Bari, will increase the demand for data computation and data storage from connected devices across businesses and consumer segments.

• Italy has attracted investments from major cloud service providers as well. Currently, AWS has five edge facilities in Italy (three in Milan, one in Palermo, and one in Rome). In 2020, AWS opened its AWS Europe (Milan) Region in Italy

• The government has been taking various initiatives to create free trade zones and special economic zones across the country, which will benefit industries and enterprises in terms of tax reduction and reduction of admission and submission charges. SEZs have been established in Genoa, Sicily, Campania, Calabria, Puglia, and other such regions.



ITALY DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Atos, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Huawei Technologies, and IBM are some of the IT infrastructure providers in the Italy data center industry.

• Investments from hyperscale providers will become the primary driver for revenue generation for general contractors and sub-contractors in the market.

• Intesa Sanpaolo has signed an MoU with Google, along with Telecom Italia to provide the bank with cloud services from two cloud regions to be built by Google in Turin, using Telecom Italia’s data centers.



IT Infrastructure Providers

• Atos

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Lenovo

• NetApp

• Nutanix

• Oracle

• Pure Storage



Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors

• AECOM

• Ariatta

• DBA PRO

• Eiffage

• EDITEL

• Future-tech

• ISG

• In-Site

• NORMA Engineering

• Starching



Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Alfa Laval

• Caterpillar

• Climaveneta Climate Technologies

• Cummins

• Eaton

• Emicon

• HiRef

• Honeywell International

• Legrand

• Munters

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Pramac

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• Socomec

• STULZ

• Trane Technologies

• Vertiv



Investors

• Amazon Web Service (AWS)

• Aruba

• Equinix

• Microsoft

• Telecom Italia

• Vantage Data Centers



WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

• Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and colocation revenue.

• An assessment of the Italy data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators

• Data center investments in terms of white floor area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country

• A detailed study of the existing Italy data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Italy data center market size during the forecast period

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Italy

o Facilities Covered (Existing): 74

o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 4

o Coverage: 28 Cities

o Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

o Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

• Data center colocation market in Italy

o Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)

o Retail Colocation Pricing

o Wholesale Colocation Pricing

• Classification of the Italy data center market investments into multiple segments and sub-segments (IT, power, cooling, and general construction services) with market sizing and forecast.

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and prospects for the data center market

• Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market

• A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market



REPORT COVERAGE:

This report analyzes the Italy data center market share and elaborative analysis of the existing and upcoming facilities, datacenter investments in terms of IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standard, and geography. It discusses market sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in the facilities. The segmentation includes:



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

• Existing Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

o Milan

o Other Cities

• List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity



ITALY DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE

• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

o General Construction



• IT Infrastructure

o Server

o Storage

o Network Infrastructure



• Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS Systems

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure



• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Rack Cabinets

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure



• Cooling Systems

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chillers

o Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

o Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

o Other Cooling Units



• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building & Engineering Design

o Physical Security

o DCIM



• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV



• Geography

o Milan

o Other Cities



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. What are some existing and upcoming Data Centers in Italy?

2. What are the investment opportunities in Italy Data Center Market?

3. What is the expected CAGR for the Italy Data Center Market for the forecast period?

4. Who are the key participants for the Italy Data Center Market?

5. What is the growth rate of the colocation services market in Italy?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129725/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________