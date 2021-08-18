SBA Administrator Guzman Celebrates Startup Day Across America

Washington, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman released the following statement on Startup Day Across America:

“On Startup Day Across America, we celebrate new business ventures who are innovating and creating, solving problems and bringing new products and services to big cities and small towns throughout our nation.

“American ingenuity knows no bounds, and the resilience and resourcefulness of entrepreneurs across our country during the last year and a half are testament to that fact. But big thinkers and hard workers still need support for their plans to grow and thrive, and the Small Business Administration is proud to be a go-to resource helping to connect startups to the capital and community backing they need, no matter their demographic or zip code.

“Just as our nation’s entrepreneurs have pivoted and adapted to meet today’s challenges, we’re pivoting and adapting to meet them where they are and help them prepare and build for the future. Together with President Biden and his entire Administration, we will keep working to remove barriers to job creation, overcome opportunity gaps, and push our economy forward.”

