The same issues are to be instrumental in the growth of the Japanese heat stress monitor market value from $1.98 million in 2020 to $3.96 million in 2030, at a 7.05% CAGR between 2021 and 2030.



A generally cool nation located in the mid northern latitudes, Japan is witnessing an increasing number of heatwaves every year. Moreover, by 2050, the annual mean temperature of the country is set to rise by 3 °C and by 5 °C by 2080. This is already leading to a surging number of hospitalizations because of heat illnesses, which, as per the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), numbered 92,710 in May–September 2018, increasing by 42,153 from the same period in the previous year. This is propelling the Japanese heat stress monitor market, with the Japanese government making its workplace heat illness risk monitoring guidelines stricter.



Due to the COVID-19 scenario, industries and offices were shut down in the country, which led to a drastic drop in the demand for heat stress monitors. Moreover, the 2020 Olympics were rescheduled for 2021, which further hurt the Japanese heat stress monitor market prospects, as this event was to lead to massive procurement of these devices. However, with infection cases declining and economic activities resuming, the demand for heat stress monitors is set to increase, as the government has made the measuring of the wet bulb globe temperature (WBGT), which gives an idea of the heat stress on humans, mandatory in workplaces.



Japan Heat Stress Monitor Market Segmentation Analysis

In the coming years, the service category will witness the fastest growth in the Japanese heat stress monitor market, based on offering. With the rising demand for heat stress monitors and the associated software, the requirement for rental, recalibration, recertification, and repair services, as well as device usage training, will also shoot up.



The Japanese heat stress monitor market was dominated by the wet bulb bifurcation, on the basis of technology, in the past. The amount of water vapor that can be held by the atmosphere at the current weather temperature is measured with this technology. A lower wet bulb temperature corresponds to the dryness of the air, meaning that the atmosphere can hold more water vapor than it could at a higher wet bulb temperature.



Throughout this decade, the largest share in the sensor type segment of the Japanese heat stress monitor market will be held by the globe thermometer category. This sensor is used to assess the radiation factor in the loss of heat from the human body and measure the mean radiant temperature. Additionally, the ability of globe thermometers to measure the cumulative effect of air temperature, radiant heat, and wind speed is credited for their high usage.



The higher CAGR in the Japanese heat stress monitor market, of 8.84%, under segmentation by product type, is expected to be seen in the handheld/portable bifurcation in the coming years. An increasing number of workplaces are procuring handheld, portable heat stress monitors as they are convenient to carry and ideal for short-term and specific use cases.



In the near future, the athletics & sports category will grow the most rapidly in the Japanese heat stress monitor market, under the application segment. The 2020 Olympics will now be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021, which is when summers will be at their peak in the country. The constant exposure of athletes and sportspersons to hot and humid conditions makes them a prime candidate for heat illnesses, which will be why heat stress monitors will be procured in high numbers.



The Kanto region has generated the highest Japanese heat stress monitor market revenue in the past as it is home to Tokyo and around one-third of the country’s people. Moreover, this region also houses many of Japan’s industries, including mining and manufacturing, and gas, power, and water utilities. Additionally, the fastest-growing region in the market in the immediate future would be Kansai, which is witnessing large-scale industrial infrastructure development and rapid urbanization.

