The UK data center to grow at a CAGR of 1.86% during 2021–2026

UK DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS



• In terms of power capacity, UK witnessed the construction of more than 15 data center projects in 2020, adding a cumulative power capacity of over 160 MW.

• In 2020, London was a key investment destination in the UK data center market. Manchester, Slough, and Birmingham are expected to witness increased investments in coming years.

• SliverEdge DC was a new entrant in the market in 2020. CloudHQ and Pure Data Centres are some other data center operators planning to develop hyperscale campuses in the UK.

• Many smart city initiatives are going on in the UK, such as Manchester’s Triangulum project, Future City Glasgow, Bristol Is Open, Smarter London Together, and more, which in turn, is fueling the growth of the data center market in the UK.

• Diesel generators are widely adopted among data center operators in the UK market.

• Increasing awareness of end-to-end power monitoring in facilities leads to the adoption of metered/switched PDUs among UK data center facilities.

• Most of the facility operators in the UK adopt free cooling solutions, and the country supports over 7,000 hours of free cooling per year.



The report considers the present scenario of the UK data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT



• Greenfield construction dominates the UK data center market with hyperscale investments by local and global operators.

• Intelligent security systems such as high-definition cameras, security badge control systems, and biometric access are gaining traction in facilities across the country.

• SliverEdge DC opened its facility in Swindon in 2021, adding 37,000 square feet of data center space. It also has plans to expand to other locations in the country in the coming years.

• Increasing investments in AI, IoT, and 5G applications will continue to grow server revenue in the country.

• All-flash storage providers such as DELL, HPE, IBM, NetApp, and Lenovo have a strong market share in the UK.



UK DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, KOHLER-SDMO, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Rolls-Royce Power Systems are some of the support infrastructure providers in the UK data center market. In terms of investors, Vantage Data Centers has announced to build new data center near Cardiff data center facility that will be adding over 50 MW of IT load. Echelon Data Centres LCY 10 data center facility will add around 17 MW of power capacity and is expected to be online by Q1 2022. Echelon Data Centres will start the construction of LCY 20 data center facility in Q2 2021 that will add around 19 MW of IT load.



IT Infrastructure Providers

• Arista Networks

• Atos

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• IBM

• Lenovo

• NetApp



Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

• AECOM

• Arup

• 2bm

• ARC:MC

• Atkins

• blu-3

• Bouygues Construction

• Future-tech

• Hurley Palmer Flatt (HDR)

• Infiniti

• ISG

• JCA Engineering

• Kirby Group Engineering

• KMG Partnership

• Metnor Construction

• Mercury Engineering

• MiCim

• NWA

• Oakmont Construction

• RED

• Structure Tone

• Sudlows

• TTSP

• Waldeck



Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Eaton

• KOHLER-SDMO

• Legrand

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems

• Piller Power Systems

• Riello UPS

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

• Socomec

• STULZ

• Vertiv



Investors

• Ark Data Centres

• China Mobile International (CMI)

• Colt Data Centre Services

• CyrusOne

• Datum Datacentres

• Digital Realty

• Echelon Data Centres

• Equinix

• Iron Mountain

• IONOS

• Netwise Hosting

• NTT Global Data Centers

• Proximity Data Centres

• VIRTUS Data Centres

• Teledata UK

• Telehouse

• Vantage Data Centers



REPORT COVERAGE

This report analyzes the UK Data Center market share and elaborative analysis of the existing and upcoming facilities, datacenter investments in terms of IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standard, and geography. It discusses market sizing and estimation for different segments to the investment in the facilities. The segmentation includes:



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

• Existing Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

o London

o Manchester

o Other Cities

• List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)



UK DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE



• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

o General Construction



• IT Infrastructure

o Server

o Storage

o Network Infrastructure



• Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS Systems

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure



• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Rack Cabinets

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure



• Cooling Systems

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chillers

o Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

o Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

o Other Cooling Units



• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building & Engineering Design

o Physical Security

o Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)



• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV



• Geography

o London

o Manchester

o Other Cities



