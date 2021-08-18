Joveo Named to Inc. Magazine’s List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joveo , the global leader in programmatic job advertising , has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual list of America’s fastest-growing private companies . Joveo debuts at 1369 on the Inc. 5000 list, joining the company of many well-known brands, such as Microsoft, Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, and Patagonia, which gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



“Our data-driven job advertising platform is mission-critical for today’s recruitment teams as they navigate unprecedented unpredictability in candidate supply and demand. As a result, while last year was incredibly difficult for the recruitment industry, our business continued to grow,” said Kshitij Jain (KJ), Founder and CEO of Joveo. “Our extraordinary growth over the years is a testament to the value delivered by our platform, our product-market fit, and our single-minded obsession with delighting our customers.”

Joveo is the only transparent and independent programmatic job advertising platform globally. Earlier this year, the company reported it closed 2020 with double-digit revenue growth despite the impact of COVID-19.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. “The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” said Scott Omelianuk, Editor-In-Chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

About Joveo

Joveo, the global leader in programmatic job advertising, is changing the way recruitment media buying is done.

The Joveo platform enables businesses to buy, manage, and track recruitment media, including job sites, social and search marketplaces, and the whole World Wide Web, to attract and hire the most relevant applicants on time, within their budget. Powering more than 20 million jobs every day, Joveo’s data-driven recruitment advertising platform uses advanced data science and machine learning to dynamically manage and optimize talent sourcing and applications across all online channels while providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey from click to hire.

For more information, visit www.joveo.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

