Zero Emission Aircraft Market worth US$30.802 Billion by 2031: Visiongain Research Inc.

Operational and Technical Abatement Opportunities Open to the Aviation Sector

There are many ways of reducing greenhouse gas emissions through improvements in the operations of aircraft. Many of these are or could become cost-effective as, in the context of continually rising jet fuel prices, they lead to reductions in fuel use both on the ground and in the air. Reductions in fuel use led to immediate declines in emissions of carbon. Of the many operational options identified, only two lead to significant reductions in fuel use and carbon emissions: 1) increases in load factors, and 2) improvements in air traffic management (ATM). These are some of the major factors that propel the global zero emission aircraft market growth.

Competitive Landscape

18 March 2021, A team of aerospace specialists has launched the world's first in-flight emissions study using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on a wide-body commercial passenger aircraft. Airbus, German research centre DLR, Rolls-Royce and SAF producer Neste have teamed up to start the pioneering 'Emission and Climate Impact of Alternative Fuels' (ECLIF3) project looking into the effects of 100% SAF on aircraft emissions and performance.

18 May 2021, ZeroAvia has recently established a legal entity in the Netherlands. This will enable the company to create opportunities for commercialization and partnership with airports, airframe manufacturers and/or airlines, within the Netherlands and wider European Union. This represents another step that will allow ZeroAvia to expedite the development of hydrogen fuel cell propulsion technology

19 April 2021, Rolls-Royce is developing an all-electric plane that will be aiming for the record books with a target speed of 300+ MPH (480+ KMH).

Major companies involved in the Zero Emission Aircraft Market

Airbus S.A.S

Thales SA

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT

Blue Origin Federation, LLC

Boeing Aerospace NYSE:BA

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC

Reaction Engines

SpaceX Aerospace Company

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

ZeroAvia

