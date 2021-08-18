Insight Financial Services Launches New and Improved AMOS

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Financial Services (IFS), a division of Insight Investments, LLC , today announced that it has launched the latest version of its industry-leading IT asset and lease management software, AMOS . This best-in-class solution provides increased visibility into all aspects of leased assets including entire IT portfolio value and metrics, upcoming maturities, and more.



New features include an updated interface, a comprehensive end-of-lease management module, mass editing capabilities, and user administration capabilities. The SOC 1 Audited AMOS also features improved filtering capabilities, editing capabilities with real-time updates, and widgets for better management and reporting.

“Insight Financial Services is committed to providing customers with the best possible IT leasing solutions,” said Scott Sullivan, Executive Vice President, Insight Financial Services. “AMOS is invaluable as an all-in-one solution for lease and asset management. We are thrilled to introduce further advancements that will help our customers advance their success through enhanced access, visibility, and control of their entire portfolio.”

Available to all IFS customers, the AMOS platform stores lease and asset information with an easy-to-use online interface. The dashboard provides a high-level overview of the entire portfolio including active lease schedules, total monthly rent, upcoming lease maturities, and asset breakdown by manufacturer, equipment type, and more. This platform also allows users to import, track, and manage owned assets, external leases, and support contracts. System reports include Lease Runoff, Aging, Right-of-Use and Lease Liability, and the ability to create customized reports has been added. Moreover, a comprehensive and user-friendly end-of-lease center has been created to assist users with the management of returns, buyouts, and renewals. AMOS can be easily integrated with other systems through an open API.

The new and improved AMOS is currently available. For more information visit: https://www.ifsleasing.com/asset-management/