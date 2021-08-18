Malaysia crawler excavator market to grow at a CAGR

New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Malaysia Crawler Excavator Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129723/?utm_source=GNW

84% during the period 2021-2027.



The growing demand for green buildings is expected to boost the need for crawler excavators. The government is planning to use automation and sustainable practices like remote-control hybrid excavators to reduce pollution and increase safety in the mining industry.



MALAYSIA CRAWLER EXCAVATOR MARKET INSIGHTS



• The government is focusing on the improvement of infrastructure by increasing fund allocation and approving various projects. This, in turn, will increase the sale of construction equipment in the Malaysian crawler excavator market.

• Mini excavators are being used for waste management due to their portable and compact size in Malaysia.

• Excavators used in the construction industry accounted for the largest market share of 50.4%, pertaining to significant government expenditure on construction projects.

• Medium Excavators accounted for the largest market share of around 34.7% because of their growing popularity across the country.

• Hyundai Construction Equipment jointly developed South Korea’s first AI-based equipment failure diagnosis technology and Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the heavy machinery market.

• The emergence of new technology and the use of automation in excavators will increase the growth of mining industries.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE REPORT



• Due to rising urbanization and increasing activity in the country’s construction sectors, the production and sales of large excavators are expected to boost significantly.

• Use of AI technology in enhancing productivity, safety, uptime, and operation in the market.

• Farmers growing pulp have been urged to curtail natural forest use and focus their attention on commercial forests and the expansion of acacia plantations, which has resulted in a rise in excavator sales.



The report considers the present scenario of the crawler excavator market in Malaysia and market dynamics for the forecast period 2021?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume and value sales with a segment analysis of the Malaysia crawler excavator market.



MALAYSIA CRAWLER EXCAVATOR MARKET - SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

• The mini excavator is expected to grow in the long term owing to the increasing demand for compact excavators that are technologically advanced. Malaysia’s mini crawler excavator market is expected to reach 1659 units by 2027.

• Malaysia’s crawler excavator market by forestry is expected to reach 91 units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.05%. The forestry segment accounts for 8% of the overall crawler excavator industry.

• Malaysia’s gross Power >201 HP crawler excavator market is expected to reach 1183 units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.99%.



Market Segmentation by Excavator Type and Operating Weight

• Mini (>6 tons)

• Small (7-25 tons)

• Medium (26-40 tons)

• Large (above 40 tons)



Market Segmentation by Application

• Construction

• Mining

• Agriculture

• Forestry

• Others



Market Segmentation by Gross Power

• 61-101 HP

• 102-200 HP

• >201 HP



VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Excavator manufacturing companies have partnered with local distributors and dealers to sell their equipment in the market. There is no significant distribution channel in Malaysia for heavy equipment machinery. Independent dealers or distributors account for more than half of the sales, and the other half is majorly divided between retail suppliers and rental companies. Komatsu has collaborated with a US maker of commercial electric vehicles to produce electrified heavy machinery and excavator, looking to start mass production ahead of its rivals early from 2023. Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi, Kubota, Sumitomo, and Leeboy are few significant players in the Malaysia Crawler Excavator market.



Major Vendors

• Caterpillar

• Komatsu

• Hitachi

• Hyundai Construction Equipment

• Sany

• Volvo Construction Equipment

• Doosan

• Kobelco

• JCB



Other Prominent Vendors

• Kubota

• Sumitomo

• Leeboy

• Ingersoll Rand

• XCMG



WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS REPORT?

This report is among the few in the market that offers outlook and opportunity analysis forecast in terms of:

• Volume (Unit sales)

o Type

o Excavator Type and Operating Weight

o Application

o Gross Power Output

• Value (USD)

o Type

o Excavator Type and Operating Weight

o Application

o Gross Power Output

• Gain competitive intelligence about the economic scenario, advantages in Malaysia major projects and investments, market dynamics, market share

• Examples of latest technologies

• Get presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data

• Enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

• Gain expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on value/volume growth projections of the Malaysia crawler excavator market share

• Complete supply chain analysis

• Get COVID-19 impact analysis of the market

• Company Profile of 16 significant vendors



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. At what CAGR is the Malaysia Crawler Excavator market projected to grow in the forecast period (2021-2027)?

2. What are the segments covered in the Malaysia Crawler Excavator market report?

3. Who are the top players in the Malaysia Crawler Excavator market?

4. What are the recent technologies for the Crawler Excavator market in Malaysia?

5. What are the key factors driving the Malaysia Crawler Excavator growth?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129723/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________