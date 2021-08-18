Customized Energy Solutions and Sustainable Energy Advantage Launch Massachusetts Clean Peak Market Outlook Subscription Service

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customized Energy Solutions (CES) and Sustainable Energy Advantage (SEA) today announced the launch of a new market fundamentals analysis subscription service – the Massachusetts Clean Peak Market Outlook (CPMO) – to help market participants navigate the state’s complex and evolving Clean Peak Energy Standard (CPS).



Massachusetts’ CPS, the first-of-its-kind in the nation, is a market-based policy to incent resource deployment and operation during times of electric system peaks, which is critical to widescale deployment of clean energy sources and deep decarbonization of the energy sector. The CPS opens a new revenue source for a wide variety of Clean Peak Resources through a nuanced and dynamic market for Clean Peak Energy Certificates (CPECs). CES and SEA’s Massachusetts CPMO aims to arm market participants with an objective and enhanced view of this complex market and its evolving guidelines, risks, and opportunities to empower informed decision making in the face of uncertainty.

“SEA’s experience as the region’s leader in renewable energy certificate market analysis complements our deep expertise in market opportunities for energy storage and demand response technologies, making them the perfect partner for this service,” says Mike Berlinski, Director of Emerging Technology at CES. “Our unique perspective, and combined rigorous fundamental research and in-depth market modeling, will help guide subscribers through the uncharted territory of Massachusetts’ CPS.”

CES and SEA previously collaborated to develop the first market model of the CPS commissioned by the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources (DOER) for use in establishing its CPS regulations.

“Massachusetts’ CPS is a groundbreaking and exciting new market opportunity that both CES and SEA have been involved with from the very beginning by helping to shed light on how it will work,” says Bob Grace, Managing Director & President of SEA. “The CPMO is modeled after our Renewable Energy Market Outlooks, which have helped REC market participants develop well-founded market views since 2005. It will provide a cost-effective way for CPS market participants to stay on top CPEC pricing expectations and shifts, as well as opportunities and risks.”

Through Market Fundamentals Briefings delivered via live, web-based webinars held three times a year, CPMO subscribers will gain objective insight on market drivers, trends, and market participant viewpoints. SEA and CES will review their scenario-based analyses on market uncertainties and how they will impact supply-demand balance and prices, CPEC pricing forecasts, examine revenue gap analyses and value stack tradeoffs for specific clean peak resources, and more. CPS Primers and a CPEC calculator round out the service features. More information on what’s included in the basic and standard CPMO subscription levels is available at www.CleanPeakMarketOutlook.com .

Clean peak resource developers, owners, operators, brokers, investors, aggregators, engineers and services providers, tech vendors and EPCs, and more will benefit from the CPMO service.

CES and SEA are offering a 5% discount for subscribers that sign up for a one- or two-year term before August 23, 2021. For more information on pricing and how to sign up for the Massachusetts CPMO service, contact CES’ Director of Emerging Technology Mike Berlinski at mberlinski@ces-ltd.com or 617-431-2274.

About Customized Energy Solutions (CES)

Established in 1998, Customized Energy Solutions is an energy advisory and service company that works closely with Clients to navigate the wholesale and retail electricity markets across the United States and globally. CES offers software solutions, back office operational support, and advisory and consulting services focused on asset optimization and energy market participation efficiency. CES is also a third-party asset manager of approximately 10,000 MWs of renewable and conventional generation resources across all ISOs in the United States and Ontario, Canada. CES empowers clients to achieve their goals by helping them navigate the evolving energy markets, complex market rules, and new energy technologies.

About Sustainable Energy Advantage (SEA)

For 22 years, Sustainable Energy Advantage consulting and advisory practice has been a leader in market, policy, strategic and financial analysis, supporting the decision‐making of over 200 clients throughout the Northeast U.S. and beyond. SEA helps its clients develop renewable electricity businesses and projects; craft and respond to public policies and incentive programs; and establish market infrastructure. By focusing exclusively on clean energy, the SEA team brings an unparalleled level of focus, knowledge, experience, expertise, insight and credibility to the challenges faced by our clientele. SEA’s reputation as an independent analyst has been earned through its ability to identify and assess all stakeholder perspectives, conduct analysis with depth and objectivity, and provide effective advice and recommendations that are in touch with market realities and dynamics.

