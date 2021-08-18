Portfolio Update

| Source: Octopus AIM VCT PLC Octopus AIM VCT PLC

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Octopus AIM VCT plc

18 August 2021

Portfolio Update

The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT plc (the "Company") as at 18 August 2021 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 July 2021):

Investee CompanySectorBook cost (£000)Movement in valuation (£000)Fair Value (£000)
Learning Technologies Group plcSoftware and Computer Services1,0518,9019,952
Ergomed plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology1,2737,8639,136
Breedon Group plcConstruction and Materials8596,8547,713
GB Group plcSoftware and Computer Services5056,6627,167
MaxCyte, Inc.Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology1,0354,3005,335
Trackwise Designs plcTechnology Hardware and Equipment1,9342,6164,550
SDI Group plcTechnology Hardware and Equipment1794,1964,375
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plcMedical Equipment and Services9313,1904,121
Sosandar plcRetailers1,8532,0713,924
Brooks Macdonald Group plcInvestment Banking and Brokerage Services7462,9873,733
Gear4music (Holdings) PLCLeisure Goods5293,0093,538
IDOX plcSoftware and Computer Services3532,8373,190
Panoply Holdings plcSoftware and Computer Services9792,1973,176
Judges Scientific plcElectronic and Electrical Equipment3142,8623,176
Hasgrove plc*Media883,0743,162
Ilika plcEnergy1,0582,0013,059
Craneware plcHealth Care Providers1832,7842,967
Mattioli Woods plcInvestment Banking and Brokerage Services5292,3822,911
PCI-Pal plcSoftware and Computer Services1,0981,4852,583
Ixico plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology1,0461,4942,540
Renalytix plcHealth Care Providers2882,2012,489
Intelligent Ultrasound Group plcMedical Equipment and Services1,8305962,426
Creo Medical Group plcMedical Equipment and Services1,4718832,354
VR Education Holdings plcSoftware and Computer Services1,8794722,351
LungLife AI, Inc.Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology2,0792242,303
Next Fifteen Communications Group plcMedia5151,7172,232
Netcall plcSoftware and Computer Services3081,8532,161
Quixant plcTechnology Hardware and Equipment5871,5152,102
Popsa Holdings Ltd*Software and Computer Services1,1709272,097
Access Intelligence plcSoftware and Computer Services6781,2151,893
ReNeuron Group plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology1,5242551,779
Animalcare Group plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology3061,4111,717
Spectral MD Holdings LimitedHealth Care Providers2,115(502)1,613
Gamma Communications plcTelecommunications Service Providers2741,2121,486
Glantus Holdings plcIndustrial Support Services1,800(353)1,447
Verici Dx plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology3961,0301,426
Cambridge Cognition Holdings plcHealth Care Providers6018151,416
RWS Holdings plcIndustrial Support Services1431,2371,380
Gooch & Housego plcTechnology Hardware and Equipment4229551,377
Diaceutics plcHealth Care Providers9303911,321
British Honey Company LimitedRetailers1,260461,306
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plcMedical Equipment and Services7435451,288
Vertu Motors plcRetailers1,265(25)1,240
Fusion Antibodies plcHealth Care Providers7453681,113
In the Style Group PlcRetailers1,0001101,110
Adept Technology Group PlcTelecommunications Service Providers6014461,047
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plcSoftware and Computer Services450531981
Polarean Imaging PlcMedical Equipment and Services687263950
GENinCode UK Ltd.Medical Equipment and Services1,200(273)927
Restore plcIndustrial Support Services256627883
Vectura Group plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology498343841
Clinigen Group plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology701(5)696
Synairgen plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology147505652
Cloudcall Group plcSoftware and Computer Services936(304)632
Evgen Pharma plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology1,050(420)630
Osirium Technologies plc Loan NotesSoftware and Computer Services6000600
Crimson Tide plcSoftware and Computer Services567(38)529
Oberon Investments Group plcInvestment Banking and Brokerage Services48024504
DXS International plcSoftware and Computer Services300112412
Rosslyn Data Technologies plcSoftware and Computer Services429(24)405
Maestrano Group plcSoftware and Computer Services443(103)340
DP Poland plcTravel and Leisure1,016(685)331
Falanx Group LtdIndustrial Support Services900(585)315
The Food Marketplace Ltd*Retailers3000300
Eluceda Limited*Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology3000300
MyCelx Technologies CorpOil, Gas and Coal1,470(1,177)293
WANdisco plcSoftware and Computer Services145127272
Airnow plc*Software and Computer Services1,257(994)263
Escape Hunt plcTravel and Leisure988(739)249
KRM22 plcClosed End Investments681(442)239
Staffline Group plcIndustrial Support Services335(98)237
Trellus Health PlcHealth Care Providers13692228
Genedrive PlcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology361(135)226
Mears Group plcSoftware and Computer Services13985224
TP Group plcAerospace and Defense648(430)218
Abingdon Health plcMedical Equipment and Services521(309)212
Feedback plcMedical Equipment and Services300(90)210
Osirium Technologies plcSoftware and Computer Services1,350(1,155)195
Velocity Composites plcAerospace and Defense799(611)188
Verici DX plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology51132183
Enteq Upstream plcOil, Gas and Coal1,032(862)170
Parsley Box Group plcPersonal Care, Drug and Grocery Stores213(76)137
LoopUp Group plcSoftware and Computer Services296(180)116
Tasty plcTravel and Leisure622(547)75
Microsaic Systems plcElectronic and Electrical Equipment1,384(1,330)54
Rated People Ltd*Software and Computer Services354(308)46
Diurnal Group plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology132(91)41
1Spatial plcSoftware and Computer Services300(266)34
Haydale Graphene Industries plcIndustrial Materials598(571)27
Merit Group plcMedia203(185)18
Midatech Pharma plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology600(597)3
Location Sciences Group plcSoftware and Computer Services763(762)1

Nektan plc is also in Octopus AIM's portfolio but has not been included in the above table as it is currently in administration and Octopus AIM has written down its equity and loan note interest in this company to zero.

Since 31 July 2021 Octopus AIM has made no new investments.

Since 31 July 2021 Octopus AIM has made no disposals.

Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:

- are quoted on public markets;
- represent equity investments except in the case of Nektan plc and Osirium Technologies plc which include investment through loan stock; and
- are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:

Breedon Group plc – Jersey
Maxcyte Inc – USA
VR Education Holdings plc – Ireland
Falanx Group Limited – British Virgin Islands
MyCelx Technologies Corp – USA
Nektan plc – Gibraltar

*Denotes unlisted company

Current Asset Investments (unaudited)

Investee CompanySectorBook cost (£000)Movement in valuation (£000)Fair Value (£000)
Octopus UK Micro Cap Growth Fundn/a5,6104,99110,601
Octopus UK Multi Cap Income Fundn/a5,8891,8087,697
Money Market Fundsn/a1,32601,326

Since 31 July 2021 there have been no new investments or disposals of current asset investments.

The capitalisation of Octopus AIM as at 31 July 2021 was as follows:

Shareholders' Equity £000’s
Called up Equity Share Capital1,433
Legal reserves58,116
Other reserves122,107
Total181,656

There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 31 July 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Uloma Adighibe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: 020 3935 4186