Octopus AIM VCT plc

18 August 2021

Portfolio Update

The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT plc (the "Company") as at 18 August 2021 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 July 2021):

Investee Company Sector Book cost (£000) Movement in valuation (£000) Fair Value (£000) Learning Technologies Group plc Software and Computer Services 1,051 8,901 9,952 Ergomed plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 1,273 7,863 9,136 Breedon Group plc Construction and Materials 859 6,854 7,713 GB Group plc Software and Computer Services 505 6,662 7,167 MaxCyte, Inc. Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 1,035 4,300 5,335 Trackwise Designs plc Technology Hardware and Equipment 1,934 2,616 4,550 SDI Group plc Technology Hardware and Equipment 179 4,196 4,375 EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Medical Equipment and Services 931 3,190 4,121 Sosandar plc Retailers 1,853 2,071 3,924 Brooks Macdonald Group plc Investment Banking and Brokerage Services 746 2,987 3,733 Gear4music (Holdings) PLC Leisure Goods 529 3,009 3,538 IDOX plc Software and Computer Services 353 2,837 3,190 Panoply Holdings plc Software and Computer Services 979 2,197 3,176 Judges Scientific plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 314 2,862 3,176 Hasgrove plc* Media 88 3,074 3,162 Ilika plc Energy 1,058 2,001 3,059 Craneware plc Health Care Providers 183 2,784 2,967 Mattioli Woods plc Investment Banking and Brokerage Services 529 2,382 2,911 PCI-Pal plc Software and Computer Services 1,098 1,485 2,583 Ixico plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 1,046 1,494 2,540 Renalytix plc Health Care Providers 288 2,201 2,489 Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc Medical Equipment and Services 1,830 596 2,426 Creo Medical Group plc Medical Equipment and Services 1,471 883 2,354 VR Education Holdings plc Software and Computer Services 1,879 472 2,351 LungLife AI, Inc. Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2,079 224 2,303 Next Fifteen Communications Group plc Media 515 1,717 2,232 Netcall plc Software and Computer Services 308 1,853 2,161 Quixant plc Technology Hardware and Equipment 587 1,515 2,102 Popsa Holdings Ltd* Software and Computer Services 1,170 927 2,097 Access Intelligence plc Software and Computer Services 678 1,215 1,893 ReNeuron Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 1,524 255 1,779 Animalcare Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 306 1,411 1,717 Spectral MD Holdings Limited Health Care Providers 2,115 (502) 1,613 Gamma Communications plc Telecommunications Service Providers 274 1,212 1,486 Glantus Holdings plc Industrial Support Services 1,800 (353) 1,447 Verici Dx plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 396 1,030 1,426 Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc Health Care Providers 601 815 1,416 RWS Holdings plc Industrial Support Services 143 1,237 1,380 Gooch & Housego plc Technology Hardware and Equipment 422 955 1,377 Diaceutics plc Health Care Providers 930 391 1,321 British Honey Company Limited Retailers 1,260 46 1,306 Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Medical Equipment and Services 743 545 1,288 Vertu Motors plc Retailers 1,265 (25) 1,240 Fusion Antibodies plc Health Care Providers 745 368 1,113 In the Style Group Plc Retailers 1,000 110 1,110 Adept Technology Group Plc Telecommunications Service Providers 601 446 1,047 Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc Software and Computer Services 450 531 981 Polarean Imaging Plc Medical Equipment and Services 687 263 950 GENinCode UK Ltd. Medical Equipment and Services 1,200 (273) 927 Restore plc Industrial Support Services 256 627 883 Vectura Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 498 343 841 Clinigen Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 701 (5) 696 Synairgen plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 147 505 652 Cloudcall Group plc Software and Computer Services 936 (304) 632 Evgen Pharma plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 1,050 (420) 630 Osirium Technologies plc Loan Notes Software and Computer Services 600 0 600 Crimson Tide plc Software and Computer Services 567 (38) 529 Oberon Investments Group plc Investment Banking and Brokerage Services 480 24 504 DXS International plc Software and Computer Services 300 112 412 Rosslyn Data Technologies plc Software and Computer Services 429 (24) 405 Maestrano Group plc Software and Computer Services 443 (103) 340 DP Poland plc Travel and Leisure 1,016 (685) 331 Falanx Group Ltd Industrial Support Services 900 (585) 315 The Food Marketplace Ltd* Retailers 300 0 300 Eluceda Limited* Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 300 0 300 MyCelx Technologies Corp Oil, Gas and Coal 1,470 (1,177) 293 WANdisco plc Software and Computer Services 145 127 272 Airnow plc* Software and Computer Services 1,257 (994) 263 Escape Hunt plc Travel and Leisure 988 (739) 249 KRM22 plc Closed End Investments 681 (442) 239 Staffline Group plc Industrial Support Services 335 (98) 237 Trellus Health Plc Health Care Providers 136 92 228 Genedrive Plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 361 (135) 226 Mears Group plc Software and Computer Services 139 85 224 TP Group plc Aerospace and Defense 648 (430) 218 Abingdon Health plc Medical Equipment and Services 521 (309) 212 Feedback plc Medical Equipment and Services 300 (90) 210 Osirium Technologies plc Software and Computer Services 1,350 (1,155) 195 Velocity Composites plc Aerospace and Defense 799 (611) 188 Verici DX plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 51 132 183 Enteq Upstream plc Oil, Gas and Coal 1,032 (862) 170 Parsley Box Group plc Personal Care, Drug and Grocery Stores 213 (76) 137 LoopUp Group plc Software and Computer Services 296 (180) 116 Tasty plc Travel and Leisure 622 (547) 75 Microsaic Systems plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 1,384 (1,330) 54 Rated People Ltd* Software and Computer Services 354 (308) 46 Diurnal Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 132 (91) 41 1Spatial plc Software and Computer Services 300 (266) 34 Haydale Graphene Industries plc Industrial Materials 598 (571) 27 Merit Group plc Media 203 (185) 18 Midatech Pharma plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 600 (597) 3 Location Sciences Group plc Software and Computer Services 763 (762) 1

Nektan plc is also in Octopus AIM's portfolio but has not been included in the above table as it is currently in administration and Octopus AIM has written down its equity and loan note interest in this company to zero.

Since 31 July 2021 Octopus AIM has made no new investments.

Since 31 July 2021 Octopus AIM has made no disposals.

Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:

- are quoted on public markets;

- represent equity investments except in the case of Nektan plc and Osirium Technologies plc which include investment through loan stock; and

- are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:

Breedon Group plc – Jersey

Maxcyte Inc – USA

VR Education Holdings plc – Ireland

Falanx Group Limited – British Virgin Islands

MyCelx Technologies Corp – USA

Nektan plc – Gibraltar

*Denotes unlisted company

Current Asset Investments (unaudited)

Investee Company Sector Book cost (£000) Movement in valuation (£000) Fair Value (£000) Octopus UK Micro Cap Growth Fund n/a 5,610 4,991 10,601 Octopus UK Multi Cap Income Fund n/a 5,889 1,808 7,697 Money Market Funds n/a 1,326 0 1,326

Since 31 July 2021 there have been no new investments or disposals of current asset investments.

The capitalisation of Octopus AIM as at 31 July 2021 was as follows:

Shareholders' Equity £000’s Called up Equity Share Capital 1,433 Legal reserves 58,116 Other reserves 122,107 Total 181,656

There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 31 July 2021.

