Octopus AIM VCT plc
18 August 2021
Portfolio Update
The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT plc (the "Company") as at 18 August 2021 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 July 2021):
|Investee Company
|Sector
|Book cost (£000)
|Movement in valuation (£000)
|Fair Value (£000)
|Learning Technologies Group plc
|Software and Computer Services
|1,051
|8,901
|9,952
|Ergomed plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|1,273
|7,863
|9,136
|Breedon Group plc
|Construction and Materials
|859
|6,854
|7,713
|GB Group plc
|Software and Computer Services
|505
|6,662
|7,167
|MaxCyte, Inc.
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|1,035
|4,300
|5,335
|Trackwise Designs plc
|Technology Hardware and Equipment
|1,934
|2,616
|4,550
|SDI Group plc
|Technology Hardware and Equipment
|179
|4,196
|4,375
|EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|931
|3,190
|4,121
|Sosandar plc
|Retailers
|1,853
|2,071
|3,924
|Brooks Macdonald Group plc
|Investment Banking and Brokerage Services
|746
|2,987
|3,733
|Gear4music (Holdings) PLC
|Leisure Goods
|529
|3,009
|3,538
|IDOX plc
|Software and Computer Services
|353
|2,837
|3,190
|Panoply Holdings plc
|Software and Computer Services
|979
|2,197
|3,176
|Judges Scientific plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|314
|2,862
|3,176
|Hasgrove plc*
|Media
|88
|3,074
|3,162
|Ilika plc
|Energy
|1,058
|2,001
|3,059
|Craneware plc
|Health Care Providers
|183
|2,784
|2,967
|Mattioli Woods plc
|Investment Banking and Brokerage Services
|529
|2,382
|2,911
|PCI-Pal plc
|Software and Computer Services
|1,098
|1,485
|2,583
|Ixico plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|1,046
|1,494
|2,540
|Renalytix plc
|Health Care Providers
|288
|2,201
|2,489
|Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|1,830
|596
|2,426
|Creo Medical Group plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|1,471
|883
|2,354
|VR Education Holdings plc
|Software and Computer Services
|1,879
|472
|2,351
|LungLife AI, Inc.
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|2,079
|224
|2,303
|Next Fifteen Communications Group plc
|Media
|515
|1,717
|2,232
|Netcall plc
|Software and Computer Services
|308
|1,853
|2,161
|Quixant plc
|Technology Hardware and Equipment
|587
|1,515
|2,102
|Popsa Holdings Ltd*
|Software and Computer Services
|1,170
|927
|2,097
|Access Intelligence plc
|Software and Computer Services
|678
|1,215
|1,893
|ReNeuron Group plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|1,524
|255
|1,779
|Animalcare Group plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|306
|1,411
|1,717
|Spectral MD Holdings Limited
|Health Care Providers
|2,115
|(502)
|1,613
|Gamma Communications plc
|Telecommunications Service Providers
|274
|1,212
|1,486
|Glantus Holdings plc
|Industrial Support Services
|1,800
|(353)
|1,447
|Verici Dx plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|396
|1,030
|1,426
|Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc
|Health Care Providers
|601
|815
|1,416
|RWS Holdings plc
|Industrial Support Services
|143
|1,237
|1,380
|Gooch & Housego plc
|Technology Hardware and Equipment
|422
|955
|1,377
|Diaceutics plc
|Health Care Providers
|930
|391
|1,321
|British Honey Company Limited
|Retailers
|1,260
|46
|1,306
|Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|743
|545
|1,288
|Vertu Motors plc
|Retailers
|1,265
|(25)
|1,240
|Fusion Antibodies plc
|Health Care Providers
|745
|368
|1,113
|In the Style Group Plc
|Retailers
|1,000
|110
|1,110
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|Telecommunications Service Providers
|601
|446
|1,047
|Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc
|Software and Computer Services
|450
|531
|981
|Polarean Imaging Plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|687
|263
|950
|GENinCode UK Ltd.
|Medical Equipment and Services
|1,200
|(273)
|927
|Restore plc
|Industrial Support Services
|256
|627
|883
|Vectura Group plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|498
|343
|841
|Clinigen Group plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|701
|(5)
|696
|Synairgen plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|147
|505
|652
|Cloudcall Group plc
|Software and Computer Services
|936
|(304)
|632
|Evgen Pharma plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|1,050
|(420)
|630
|Osirium Technologies plc Loan Notes
|Software and Computer Services
|600
|0
|600
|Crimson Tide plc
|Software and Computer Services
|567
|(38)
|529
|Oberon Investments Group plc
|Investment Banking and Brokerage Services
|480
|24
|504
|DXS International plc
|Software and Computer Services
|300
|112
|412
|Rosslyn Data Technologies plc
|Software and Computer Services
|429
|(24)
|405
|Maestrano Group plc
|Software and Computer Services
|443
|(103)
|340
|DP Poland plc
|Travel and Leisure
|1,016
|(685)
|331
|Falanx Group Ltd
|Industrial Support Services
|900
|(585)
|315
|The Food Marketplace Ltd*
|Retailers
|300
|0
|300
|Eluceda Limited*
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|300
|0
|300
|MyCelx Technologies Corp
|Oil, Gas and Coal
|1,470
|(1,177)
|293
|WANdisco plc
|Software and Computer Services
|145
|127
|272
|Airnow plc*
|Software and Computer Services
|1,257
|(994)
|263
|Escape Hunt plc
|Travel and Leisure
|988
|(739)
|249
|KRM22 plc
|Closed End Investments
|681
|(442)
|239
|Staffline Group plc
|Industrial Support Services
|335
|(98)
|237
|Trellus Health Plc
|Health Care Providers
|136
|92
|228
|Genedrive Plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|361
|(135)
|226
|Mears Group plc
|Software and Computer Services
|139
|85
|224
|TP Group plc
|Aerospace and Defense
|648
|(430)
|218
|Abingdon Health plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|521
|(309)
|212
|Feedback plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|300
|(90)
|210
|Osirium Technologies plc
|Software and Computer Services
|1,350
|(1,155)
|195
|Velocity Composites plc
|Aerospace and Defense
|799
|(611)
|188
|Verici DX plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|51
|132
|183
|Enteq Upstream plc
|Oil, Gas and Coal
|1,032
|(862)
|170
|Parsley Box Group plc
|Personal Care, Drug and Grocery Stores
|213
|(76)
|137
|LoopUp Group plc
|Software and Computer Services
|296
|(180)
|116
|Tasty plc
|Travel and Leisure
|622
|(547)
|75
|Microsaic Systems plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|1,384
|(1,330)
|54
|Rated People Ltd*
|Software and Computer Services
|354
|(308)
|46
|Diurnal Group plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|132
|(91)
|41
|1Spatial plc
|Software and Computer Services
|300
|(266)
|34
|Haydale Graphene Industries plc
|Industrial Materials
|598
|(571)
|27
|Merit Group plc
|Media
|203
|(185)
|18
|Midatech Pharma plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|600
|(597)
|3
|Location Sciences Group plc
|Software and Computer Services
|763
|(762)
|1
Nektan plc is also in Octopus AIM's portfolio but has not been included in the above table as it is currently in administration and Octopus AIM has written down its equity and loan note interest in this company to zero.
Since 31 July 2021 Octopus AIM has made no new investments.
Since 31 July 2021 Octopus AIM has made no disposals.
Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:
- are quoted on public markets;
- represent equity investments except in the case of Nektan plc and Osirium Technologies plc which include investment through loan stock; and
- are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:
Breedon Group plc – Jersey
Maxcyte Inc – USA
VR Education Holdings plc – Ireland
Falanx Group Limited – British Virgin Islands
MyCelx Technologies Corp – USA
Nektan plc – Gibraltar
*Denotes unlisted company
Current Asset Investments (unaudited)
|Investee Company
|Sector
|Book cost (£000)
|Movement in valuation (£000)
|Fair Value (£000)
|Octopus UK Micro Cap Growth Fund
|n/a
|5,610
|4,991
|10,601
|Octopus UK Multi Cap Income Fund
|n/a
|5,889
|1,808
|7,697
|Money Market Funds
|n/a
|1,326
|0
|1,326
Since 31 July 2021 there have been no new investments or disposals of current asset investments.
The capitalisation of Octopus AIM as at 31 July 2021 was as follows:
|Shareholders' Equity
|£000’s
|Called up Equity Share Capital
|1,433
|Legal reserves
|58,116
|Other reserves
|122,107
|Total
|181,656
There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 31 July 2021.
