Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
18 August 2021
Portfolio Update
The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the "Company") as at 18 August 2021 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 July 2021):
|Investee Company
|Sector
|Book cost (£000)
|Movement in valuation (£000)
|Fair Value (£000)
|Learning Technologies Group plc
|Software and Computer Services
|701
|5,935
|6,636
|Ergomed plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|849
|5,243
|6,092
|Breedon Group plc
|Construction and Materials
|573
|4,573
|5,146
|GB Group plc
|Software and Computer Services
|337
|4,442
|4,779
|Maxcyte, Inc.
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|690
|2,867
|3,557
|Craneware plc
|Health Care Providers
|479
|2,881
|3,360
|EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|864
|2,430
|3,294
|Hasgrove plc*
|Media
|153
|2,898
|3,051
|Trackwise Designs plc
|Technology Hardware and Equipment
|1,289
|1,744
|3,033
|SDI Group plc
|Technology Hardware and Equipment
|119
|2,797
|2,916
|Animalcare Group plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|824
|1,906
|2,730
|Sosandar plc
|Retailers
|1,235
|1,381
|2,616
|IDOX plc
|Software and Computer Services
|356
|2,192
|2,548
|Gear4music (Holdings) PLC
|Leisure Goods
|353
|2,006
|2,359
|Panoply Holdings plc
|Software and Computer Services
|653
|1,465
|2,118
|Judges Scientific plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|209
|1,908
|2,117
|Ilika plc
|Energy
|706
|1,334
|2,040
|Renalytix plc
|Health Care Providers
|228
|1,757
|1,985
|Brooks Macdonald Group plc
|Investment Banking and Brokerage Services
|610
|1,154
|1,764
|PCI-Pal plc
|Software and Computer Services
|732
|990
|1,722
|Ixico plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|697
|996
|1,693
|Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|1,220
|398
|1,618
|Netcall plc
|Software and Computer Services
|356
|1,221
|1,577
|Creo Medical Group plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|981
|587
|1,568
|VR Education Holdings plc
|Software and Computer Services
|1,253
|315
|1,568
|LungLife AI, Inc.
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|1,386
|150
|1,536
|Next Fifteen Communications Group plc
|Media
|344
|1,145
|1,489
|Quixant plc
|Technology Hardware and Equipment
|391
|1,010
|1,401
|Popsa Holdings Ltd*
|Software and Computer Services
|780
|618
|1,398
|Access Intelligence plc
|Software and Computer Services
|501
|846
|1,347
|ReNeuron Group plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|1,016
|170
|1,186
|Spectral MD Holdings Limited
|Health Care Providers
|1,410
|(335)
|1,075
|Gamma Communications plc
|Telecommunications Service Providers
|183
|808
|991
|Glantus Holdings plc
|Industrial Support Services
|1,200
|(235)
|965
|RWS Holdings plc
|Industrial Support Services
|99
|857
|956
|Verici Dx plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|264
|685
|949
|Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc
|Health Care Providers
|400
|543
|943
|Gooch & Housego plc
|Technology Hardware and Equipment
|281
|637
|918
|Diaceutics plc
|Health Care Providers
|620
|261
|881
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|Telecommunications Service Providers
|502
|372
|874
|Vertu Motors plc
|Retailers
|776
|94
|870
|British Honey Company Limited
|Retailers
|840
|31
|871
|Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|495
|364
|859
|Fusion Antibodies plc
|Health Care Providers
|497
|245
|742
|In the Style Group Plc
|Retailers
|667
|73
|740
|Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc
|Software and Computer Services
|301
|356
|657
|Polarean Imaging Plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|458
|175
|633
|GENinCode UK Ltd.
|Medical Equipment and Services
|800
|(182)
|618
|Restore plc
|Industrial Support Services
|171
|418
|589
|Vectura Group plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|332
|228
|560
|Clinigen Group plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|469
|(3)
|466
|Synairgen plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|98
|337
|435
|Cloudcall Group plc
|Software and Computer Services
|624
|(203)
|421
|Evgen Pharma plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|700
|(280)
|420
|Osirium Technologies plc Loan Notes
|Software and Computer Services
|400
|0
|400
|Crimson Tide plc
|Software and Computer Services
|378
|(25)
|353
|Mattioli Woods plc
|Investment Banking and Brokerage Services
|101
|251
|352
|Oberon Investments Group plc
|Investment Banking and Brokerage Services
|320
|16
|336
|DXS International plc
|Software and Computer Services
|200
|75
|275
|Rosslyn Data Technologies plc
|Software and Computer Services
|286
|(16)
|270
|Maestrano Group plc
|Software and Computer Services
|295
|(69)
|226
|DP Poland plc
|Travel and Leisure
|678
|(457)
|221
|Falanx Group Ltd.
|Industrial Support Services
|600
|(390)
|210
|The Food Marketplace Ltd*
|Retailers
|200
|0
|200
|Eluceda Limited*
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|200
|0
|200
|MyCelx Technologies Corp
|Oil, Gas and Coal
|980
|(785)
|195
|Trellus Health plc
|Health Care Providers
|109
|74
|183
|WANdisco plc
|Software and Computer Services
|96
|85
|181
|Airnow plc*
|Software and Computer Services
|838
|(663)
|175
|Escape Hunt plc
|Travel and Leisure
|659
|(493)
|166
|KRM22 plc
|Closed End Investments
|454
|(295)
|159
|TP Group plc
|Aerospace and Defense
|452
|(301)
|151
|Genedrive Plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|241
|(90)
|151
|Verici DX plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|40
|106
|146
|Abingdon Health plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|347
|(206)
|141
|Feedback plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|200
|(60)
|140
|Osirium Technologies plc
|Software and Computer Services
|900
|(770)
|130
|Velocity Composites plc
|Aerospace and Defense
|533
|(408)
|125
|Enteq Upstream plc
|Oil, Gas and Coal
|687
|(574)
|113
|Parsley Box Group plc
|Personal Care, Drug and Grocery Stores
|142
|(50)
|92
|LoopUp Group plc
|Software and Computer Services
|197
|(120)
|77
|Tasty plc
|Travel and Leisure
|336
|(280)
|56
|Microsaic Systems plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|922
|(886)
|36
|Mears Group plc
|Software and Computer Services
|50
|(17)
|33
|Rated People Ltd*
|Software and Computer Services
|236
|(205)
|31
|Diurnal Group plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|88
|(61)
|27
|1Spatial plc
|Software and Computer Services
|200
|(178)
|22
|Haydale Graphene Industries plc
|Industrial Materials
|399
|(381)
|18
|Midatech Pharma plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|400
|(398)
|2
|Location Sciences Group plc
|Software and Computer Services
|509
|(508)
|1
Nektan plc is also in Octopus AIM 2's portfolio but has not been included in the above table as it is currently in administration and Octopus AIM 2 has written down its equity and loan note interest in this company to zero.
Since 31 July 2021 Octopus AIM 2 has made no new investments.
Since 31 July 2021 Octopus AIM 2 has made no disposals.
Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:
- are quoted on public markets;
- represent equity investments except in the case of Nektan plc and Osirium Technologies plc which include investment through loan stock; and
- are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:
Breedon Group plc – Jersey
Maxcyte Inc – USA
VR Education Holdings plc – Ireland
Falanx Group Limited – British Virgin Islands
MyCelx Technologies Corp – USA
Nektan plc – Gibraltar
*Denotes unlisted company
Current Asset Investments (unaudited)
|Investee Company
|Sector
|Book cost (£000)
|Movement in valuation (£000)
|Fair Value (£000)
|Octopus UK Micro Cap Growth Fund
|n/a
|3,740
|3,328
|7,068
|Octopus UK Multi Cap Income Fund
|n/a
|3,926
|1,205
|5,131
|Money Market Funds
|n/a
|3,486
|0
|3,486
Since 31 July 2021 there have been no new investments or disposals of current asset investments.
The capitalisation of Octopus AIM 2 as at 31 July 2021 was as follows:
|Shareholders' Equity
|£000’s
|Called up Equity Share Capital
|13
|Legal Reserves
|47,180
|Other reserves
|83,130
|Total
|130,323
There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 31 July 2021.
