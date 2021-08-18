New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Air Ambulance Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Model, By Country And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129576/?utm_source=GNW



The Europe air ambulance services market size is expected to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028. The surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising geriatric population, and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors for driving the market.



Increasing government funding and initiatives to support air ambulance services in Europe, is stimulating market growth.For instance, recently in April 2021, Norway and the EU had planned to launch an air ambulance with a permanent base in Troms.



As part of RescEU, this aircraft will be used to transport patients with severe infectious ailments across the EEA and the entire EU.The aircraft will be integrated into the National Air Ambulance Services of Norway when not used in European assignments.



Moreover, Ambulancezorg Nederland (AZN), the national sector institute for ambulance care, provides support to 25 Regional Ambulance Services (RAVs).



COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the market.An upsurge in demand for helicopter emergency medical services from hospitals, health insurance firms, assistance companies, and independent end-users is witnessed amidst COVID-19.



Moreover, rising investments in the healthcare domain due to COVID-19 will further boost the market growth.For instance, in September 2020, the Norwegian Air Ambulance Foundation received a 5-bladed Airbus H145 helicopter.



The helicopter will help deliver comfort, simplicity, and connectivity and increase the useful load by 150 kg. It has also obtained certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.



• In terms of type, the rotary-wing segment held the largest share in 2020, owing to the surge in demand for helicopter emergency medical services

• In terms of model, the community-based segment is anticipated to a witness considerable growth rate over the forecast period, due to rising partnerships between private players and community health organizations

• In Germany, the market is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to increasing healthcare expenditure

