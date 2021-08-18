New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surgical Retractors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Product, By Application, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129575/?utm_source=GNW



The global surgical retractors market size is estimated to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 5.8%. Increase in the number of surgical procedures owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and development of minimally invasive surgical retractors by major players are the factors expected to contribute to growth. The presence of a large number of players and their growing number of strategic initiatives to enhance their product portfolios is expected to boost growth.



Growing awareness about organ donation and an increasing number of transplantation procedures have a direct impact on the growth.Along with this, open heart surgeries, Kidney procedures, and trauma cases include heavy usage of surgical retractors.



The introduction of advanced surgical retractors which include a minimal effort by surgeons is being preferred to reduce turnaround time.Increasing adoption of robotic surgery is also anticipated to play important role in market growth.



The market started to normalize after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing vaccination and resuming elective surgeries under strict guidelines are anticipated to increase the demand in the second semester of 2021.



Surgical Retractors Market Report Highlights

• The handheld type segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to high preference and low price

• The orthopedic segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 in the product outlook

• The Obstetrics and Gynecology (Ob/Gyn) segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 due to its advantages including minimal post-operative pain and ease of procedure

• North America held the largest market share in the market and is predicted to maintain its dominance over the forecast period

