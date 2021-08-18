Aunalytics Earns a Spot on Inc. Magazine’s 5000 List of the Nation’s Fastest-growing Private Companies

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics , a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, has been named by Inc. magazine as one of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies included in its annual Inc. 5000 list. Ranked at number 1111, Aunalytics made the top 22 percent of the list which represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses.



Dedicated to empowering the midsize business sector with advanced analytics tools that are typically not affordable to them, Aunalytics is rapidly gaining traction in industries such as financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing where companies are challenged with undertaking the digital transformation required to succeed in the modern world.

Aunalytics offers a robust, cloud-native data platform built to enable universal data access, powerful analytics, and AI-driven answers. Customers can turn data into answers with the secure, reliable, and scalable data platform deployed and managed by technology and data experts as a service. The platform represents Aunalytics’ unique ability to unify all the elements necessary to process data and deliver AI end-to-end, from cloud infrastructure to data acquisition, organization, and machine learning models – all managed and run by Aunalytics as a secure managed service. And, while typically large enterprises are in a better position to afford advanced database and analytics technology, Aunalytics pairs its platform with access to its team’s expertise to help mid-market companies compete with enterprise players.

“Being selected for the Inc. 5000 is a testament to the rapid growth Aunalytics has experienced from providing advanced tools that are typically beyond the reach of mid-market companies,” said Rich Carlton, President of Aunalytics. “From the onset, our goal has been to address the midsize sector because it is so critical for both innovation and the economy, and we remain committed to serving the best interests of our customers in this category.”

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

