Proactive news headlines including Globex Data, Revive Therapeutics, Mirasol Resources and Mydecine Innovations

New York , Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies
- GlobeX Data closes C$5M funding round to help launch Sekur messaging system in the US click here
- GreenBank portfolio company Ubique Minerals closes final tranche of private placement financing as fieldwork starts at Daniel's Harbour click here
- Psyence Group unveils GOODMIND line of functional mushroom products click here
- ESE becomes marketing partner of Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Poland 2021 click here
- Revive Therapeutics expands clinical stage pipeline with Ganoderma lucidum license deal click here
- Mirasol Resources says Newcrest remains committed to Gorbea project in Chile as it gives notice at Altazor click here
- Medallion Resources boosts board with two executives who are investors in the rare earth space click here
- BioPorto sees ‘satisfying growth’ in 2Q, driven by strong sales of antibodies and research use sales of its flagship NGAL Test click here
- DRDGOLD prepares investors for 'exceptional' rise in earnings click here
- Mydecine Innovations strikes five-year research agreement with John Hopkins University to study psychedelic therapies click here
- American Resources finalizes US site for chromatography rare earth element isolation and purification facility click here
- MagicMed bidder Enveric Biosciences issues letter to shareholders ahead of merger click here
- Victory Square Technologies is a tech-focused incubator backing the ‘fourth industrial revolution’ click here
- Falcon acquires ground along Central Newfoundland’s Baie Verte Brompton Line, contiguous with Marvel Discovery click here
About Proactive
With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.
Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.
Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.
• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com