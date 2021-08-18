New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Unmanned Electronic Warfare Market by Product, Operation, Platform, Capability And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129148/?utm_source=GNW



The Unmanned electronic warfare market includes major players such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Saab AB (Sweden), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Leonardo SPA (Italy), BAE Systems (UK), Aselsan AS (Turkey), and Textron Systems (US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America.



The unmanned aerial vehicle segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2025.

The growth in the unmanned electronic warfare market is expected to drive the growth of the three platforms proportionately. The requirement of unmanned aerial vehicles in the battlefield for surveillance and threat detection capabilities is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Based on operations, the Fully Autonomous segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. “

Based on operations, Fully Autonomous segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The requirement of autonomous vehicles that help in reducing human loss and increasing capabilities, and investments in R&D towards these systems are helping the growth of the market for fully autonomous Unmanned electronic warfare systems.



Based on product, the unmanned electronic warfare equipment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Growing demand for into identification friend or foe (IFF) systems, radar warning receivers, laser warning systems, IR missile warning systems, direction finders, directed energy weapon systems due to their high demand for countermeasure applications are projected to increase the growth of the unmanned electronic warfare market.



The North America region is estimated to account for the largest share of the unmanned electronic warfare market in 2021

The North America Unmanned Electronic warfare market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The growth of the North America Unmanned Electronic warfare market is primarily driven by increasing focus on increasing investments in unmanned electronic warfare technologies by countries in this region.



In addition, factors including increasing geopolitical tensions and increased defense-related expenditure are expected to drive the demand for the Unmanned electronic warfare market in the region. Well-established and prominent manufacturers of unmanned electronic warfare systems in this region include Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US).



The break-up of the profiles of primary participants in the Military vehicle electrification market is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 30%; Tier 2 - 40%; and Tier 3 - 30%

• By Designation: C Level Executives - 40%; Directors - 32%; and Others - 28%

• By Region: North America - 40%; Europe - 15%; Asia Pacific - 40%, Rest of the World - 5%

Major players in the Unmanned electronic warfare market are Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), Leonardo SPA (Italy), and Saab AB (Sweden).



Research Coverage

This market study covers the unmanned electronic warfare market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on platform, product, operation, capability and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants by providing them the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall unmanned electronic warfare market and its segments.This study is also expected to provide region-wise information about the applications wherein unmanned electronic warfare solutions are used.



It also aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the unmanned electronic warfare market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on unmanned electronic warfare products/ solutions offered by the top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the unmanned electronic warfare market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the unmanned electronic warfare market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the unmanned electronic warfare market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the unmanned electronic warfare market

