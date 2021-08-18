The breathable membrane market size is estimated to be USD 849 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,145 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2%

New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Specialty Breathable Membranes Market by Type, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129147/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, the significant growth of the textile in developing countries and the demand for healthcare solutions are driving the specialty breathable membranes market.



Polyurethane type segment accounted for the largest share in 2020

The polyurethane-based breathable membrane is the dominant segment in the overall specialty breathable membrane market.The major application of polyurethane breathable membrane is in hygiene products such as baby diapers, and medical and healthcare products.



These are made using a new coating technique that allows for the development of a consistent microstructure.This guarantees that the waterproofness level remains consistent even after numerous washing.



They breathe by absorbing and dispersing sweat via water vapour molecules diffusing over the solid structure.



Healthcare/medical application accounted for the largest share in 2020

Increasing use of hygiene products in emerging countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries (including Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam) is driving the specialty breathable membranes market.Rise in awareness and growing per capita GDP are expected to drive the specialty breathable membranes market in these countries.



An increase in the old age population is expected to drive the specialty breathable membranes market in the adult incontinence sector in developed countries such as Japan, the US, Canada, Germany, and Italy. Moreover, due to COVID-19 pandemic, massive increase in the production of the facemask, surgical drapes, surgical gown, PPE kits and other goods supports for the growth of specialty breathable membranes market.



APAC is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

APAC led the specialty breathable membranes market in terms of value in 2020. APAC accounted for the largest market share of 45.8%, in terms of value, in 2020. Increasing penetration of premium hygiene and medical & healthcare products in China, India, and Indonesia, along with the increase in per capita GDP, is expected to drive the specialty breathable membranes market in the region. Moreover, growing production of the footwear, sportswear and athleisure in the region supports for the growth of market.



The leading players in the specialty breathable membranes market are the

The demand for breathable membranes is mainly catered to by global players manufacturing these membranes for various end-use industries. Some of the leading companies involved in the manufacturing of breathable membrane Covestro AG (Germany), Arkema S.A. (France), Toray Industries (Japan), Berry Global Group (US), Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (US), and RKW Group (Germany), globally.

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 52%, Tier 2: 26%, and Tier 3: 22%

• By Designation: C-level Executives: 48%, Directors: 23%, and Others: 29%

• By Region: North America: 21%, Europe: 25%, Asia Pacific: 44%, ROW: 10%



Research Coverage

The market study covers the specialty breathable membranes market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on type, end-use industry, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position specialty breathable membranes market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market share the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall breathable membranes market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129147/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________