The Asia Pacific hospital acquired infection control market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

The increasing use of E-beam sterilization, reintroduction of ethylene oxide sterilization, and the growing healthcare industry and outsourcing of operation to emerging countries are expected to offer high-growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Currently, with the surge in COVID-19 cases, there is an increasing focus on personal hygiene along with the increasing production of medical nonwovens and single-use products such as face masks and gloves.This is further expected to drive the growth of the hospital acquired infection control market in the coming years.



On the other hand, concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments are expected to limit market growth to some extent in the coming years. This, along with factors such as the high cost of endoscope reprocessing and limited reimbursement in developing countries and end-user noncompliance with sterilization standards, is expected to restrain the growth of this market.



The sterilization segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the products and services used in the control of HAIs, the hospital acquired infection control market is segmented into sterilization, disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing products, disinfectants, protective barriers, and other infection control products.The sterilization segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This is attributed to the growing incidence of chronic diseases and pandemics (such as COVID-19), the increasing need to reduce surgical-site infections (SSIs), and the growing number of surgeries performed worldwide. Increasing initiatives and regulatory actions taken by governments in various countries to fortify hospitals with essential infection control standards to prevent the spread of HAIs are also expected to support market growth.



The hospitals & ICUs segment is expected to account for the largest share of the hospital acquired infection control market

Based on end user, the hospital acquired infection control market has been segmented into hospitals & intensive care units (ICUs), ambulatory surgical and diagnostic centers, nursing homes and maternity centers, and other end users (dental clinics, trauma centers, and clinical laboratories).The hospitals & ICUs segment accounted for the largest share of the hospital acquired infection control market in 2020.



Growth in this market is majorly attributed to the rising prevalence of HAIs, increasing adoption of single-use medical devices, and rising number of surgical procedures worldwide.



Asia Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR for players operating in the hospital acquired infection control market

The Asia Pacific hospital acquired infection control market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.Most of the growth in the hospital acquired infection control market is expected from the emerging countries across the Asia Pacific.



The rising number of surgical procedures conducted annually, favorable government regulations, the large patient population, and the rising incidence of COVID-19 are expected to drive the growth of the APAC market during the forecast period.



Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation – C-level–35%, Director-level–25%, Others–40%

• By Region – North America–45%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America- 3%, Middle East and Africa–2%



Key players in the Hospital Acquired Infection Control market

The key players operating in the hospital acquired infection control market include STERIS plc (US), Sotera Health Company (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), MATACHANA GROUP (Spain), MMM Group (Germany), Belimed AG (Switzerland), Reckitt Benckiser (UK), Metrex Research LLC (UK), Miele Group (Germany), Pal International (UK), MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Contec, Inc. (US), MEDALKAN (Greece), Systec GmbH (Germany), C.B.M. S.r.l. Medical Equipment (Italy), Continental Equipment Company (US), and BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).



The report analyzes the hospital acquired infection control market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as products and services, end user, and region.The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various hospital acquired infection services available in the market.



The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product & service offerings, and key market strategies.



The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.



• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global hospital acquired infection control market. The report analyzes this market by products and services, and end user

• Service Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and service launches in the global hospital acquired infection control market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by products and services, and end user

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services or service enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global hospital acquired infection control market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, service offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the global hospital acquired infection control market.

