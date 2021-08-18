Search Minerals Announces Acceleration of Warrants and Grant of Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (“Search” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has elected to accelerate the expiry date of certain warrants. On March 11, 2021, the Company issued a total of 12,500,000 warrants (the “Warrants”) which are exercisable at $0.10 per share until March 11, 2022. As previously announced, the Warrants contained a provision that allows the Company to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if the closing price of the Company’s shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than $0.14 for a period of twenty consecutive trading days. As the Company’s shares have closed at higher than $0.14 since June 4, 2021, the Company is now providing notice by way of this press release to all the remaining holders of the Warrants that the expiry date for the Warrants will now be September 30, 2021. The Company will also provide written notice directly to all the Warrant holders of the early expiration date. There are 10,820,000 Warrants that are remaining and subject to the early expiration date. If all warrants are exercised, proceeds of $1,082,000 would be realized.



In addition, the Company announces that is has issued a total of 8,930,000 stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants. All the stock options will be exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price of $0.20. Of the total number of stock options granted 7,050,000 options were granted to directors and senior officers of the Company.

About Search Minerals Inc.

Led by a proven management team and board of directors, Search is focused on finding and developing Critical Rare Earths Elements (CREE), Zirconium (Zr) and Hafnium (Hf) resources within the emerging Port Hope Simpson – St. Lewis CREE District of South East Labrador. The Company controls a belt 63 km long and 2 km wide and is road accessible, on tidewater, and located within 3 local communities. Search has completed a preliminary economic assessment report for FOXTROT, and a resource estimate for DEEP FOX. Search is also working on three exploration prospects along the belt which include: FOX MEADOW, SILVER FOX and AWESOME FOX.

Search has continued to optimize our patented Direct Extraction Process technology with the generous support from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Industry and Innovation, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, and from the Atlantic Canada Opportunity Agency. We have completed two pilot plant operations and produced highly purified mixed rare earth carbonate concentrate and mixed REO concentrate for separation and refining.

