Vector Solutions Enhances Online Learning and Training Experience with Launch of Innovative Course Player

TAMPA, FL, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, the leading provider of software solutions for learning, operational readiness, workforce management, and risk reduction, has re-released courses in a new next-generation Vector Solutions Course Player, developed to provide learners with a consistent user experience and advanced features. This content builder and player serves to enhance users’ learning and training experience, and furthers Vector’s commitment to provide industry-focused solutions that connect content and technology, helping organizations and individuals operate at the highest level and prepare for more challenging workplaces and environments.

All Vector-owned architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) and industrial and manufacturing content, as well as new content, will be released through the brand new Vector Course Player, which uses state-of-the-art technology to improve user experience, performance, and retention. User benefits of the new content player include:

Consistent user experience across all 3,000+ new and existing Vector courses

Streamlined course launch to get users learning and training quickly in a single browser window

Ability to train on any device with mobile responsive content that changes layout to optimize viewing on all devices

Limited buffering due to high-quality variable bitrate videos that help users view content even with a bad internet connection

Interactive transcripts that allow users to jump to specific topics in a video and learn what they need, at the time of need

Courses translated in 40+ languages using artificial intelligence and machine learning

Improved retention with more advanced interactive question types

“At Vector, we believe passionately in providing critical knowledge, when, where, and how organizations and individuals need it. This also means carefully listening to our customers’ feedback to see how we can better help solve their needs and the needs of their organization and people,” said Vector Solutions CEO Marc Scheipe. “The launch of our courses in this next-generation content player furthers this commitment to serve our clients and those in critical industries by granting them quick, easy, and consistent access to the resources and information they need whenever they need it.”

