The global earthen plasters market size is expected to grow from USD 86 million in 2021 to USD 103 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5%

This driving factor is boosting the demand for the earthen plasters industry.



Aluminium is expected to be the fastest-growing type in the earthen plasters market during the forecast period.

Aluminium is the fastest-growing type segment in the earthen plasters market.Aluminum stabilize clay minerals by decreasing critical coagulation concentration, clay dispersion, water uptake, and clay swelling and by increasing micro aggregation.



The presence of aluminum has a favorable effect on soil physical properties, increasing aggregate stability, permeability, friability, porosity, and hydraulic conductivity, and reducing swelling, clay dispersion, bulk density, and modulus of rupture. It accounted for a share of about 27.9% of the earthen plasters market, in terms of value, in 2020.



Roofs is expected to be the fastest-growing application in the earthen plasters market during the forecast period.

Roofs is the fastest-growing application segment in the earthen plasters market.The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the high demand for earthen plasters.



High ceilings are notorious for energy wastage, the earthen plasters are breathable and requires no additional vapor barrier and have excellent insulation performance.The earthen plasters are natural, ecological building materials, having good moisture absorption, buffering, and diffusion.



They are easy to process and completely free of toxins, recommended for allergy sufferers. It accounted for a share of about 20.6% of the earthen plasters market, in terms of value, in 2020.



APAC is the largest market for earthen plasters

APAC is the largest and market of earthen plasters, with China being the major emerging market.APAC accounted for the largest share of the earthen plasters market in 2020.



The market in the region is growing because of increased customer base and increased per capita expenditure o construction activities .



The earthen plasters market comprises major solution providers, such as American Clay Enterprises LLC (US), Clayworks (India), Claytech Baustoffe Aus Lehm (UK), Conluto (Germany) and Clay.lt (Lithuania) among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the earthen plasters market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.



