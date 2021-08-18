The solid state radar market is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2021 to USD 2.0 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2026

New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Solid State Radar Market with COVID-19 Impact by Dimension, Frequency Band, Waveform, Application, Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129144/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, the growing investments across the defense sector in the North America is expected to create an opportunity for the solid state radar market.



The 3D segment is projected to account for the largest share of the solid state radar market during the forecast period.

The 3D solid state radars are used in applications, such as surveillance, navigation, and weather monitoring. These 3D radars can provide high target location accuracy along and fully automatic operation modes, which has resulted in an increased demand for these radars in the military.



The market for S-band solid state radar is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The S-band solid state radars provide highly accurate outputs and are stable at high power.Other advantages of these radars include clear images, reduced maintenance, and low running costs.



The growing air traffic and increasing investments in airport infrastructure development in various countries across the globe are key factors expected to boost the market of S-Band solid state radars.



The non-commercial industry in solid state radar is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The solid state radars are used by police forces, border security forces, coastal & maritime patrol officers, and search & rescue operatives.These radars are also used to detect targets and determine their position, course, and speed over a long-range.



Solid state radars facilitate intelligence gathering, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Thus, all these factors are expected to drive the growth of solid state radar market for this segment.



North America held the largest share of the global solid state radar market during the forecast period.

The increased adoption of solid state radars in the navigation, border security, surveillance, and traffic management applications is the major reason for the growing demand for radars in the commercial as well as non-commercial industries. The demand for solid state radars is expected to increase with the growing investments across the defense sector in the region.



Break-up of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation – C-level – 40%, Director-level – 35%, and Manager-level – 25%

• By Region – North America - 35%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 25%, and RoW – 10%



The key players in the solid state radar market include Lockheed Martins (US), Raytheon Technologies (US), Honeywell (US), Thales Group (France), Leonardo (Italy), Elbit Systems (Israel), Garmin (US), Indra (Spain), Wartsila (Finland), and Teledyne Flir (US).



The solid state radar market has been segmented into the frequency band, dimension, waveform, application, industry, and region.



Based on frequency band, the market has been segmented into S-band, X-band, L-band, C-band, Ka-band, and Ku-band.Based on the dimension, the solid state radar market has been segmented into 2D and 3D.



Based on waveform, the solid state radar market has been segmented into doppler and frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW).Based on application, the solid state radar market is segmented into airspace monitoring & surveillance, weather monitoring, collision warning, navigation, airport perimeter security.



Based on industry, the solid state radar market has been segmented into commercial and non-commercial. The solid state radar market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).



