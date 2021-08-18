Cash Kings Aim to Teach Better Playing Practices

Sydney, Australia, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While Australian company Cash Kings (created by Evan Tsaboukos) already has a proven track record in its home country, it intends to expand its operations to the rest of the world shortly. Initially, Cash Kings focused on teaching people how to make money through handicapping. However, over time, it became clear that the company was selling itself short. It has now set its sights on the wider world, bringing its unique blend of education and technical analysis to the rest of the world. Its founder believes it can prove helpful in other areas of speculation, including forex trading and cryptocurrency. The company's education assets cover over 100 hours of training videos, all dedicated to helping students learn the system.





More Than Just Luck

It's to be expected that people will consider handicapping to be risky, but it's only as risky as the punter allows it to be. Cash Kings utilizes a revolutionary system that the rest of the world doesn't seem to have a lock on yet. Through their system, the odds of winning a particular punt increase through careful technical analysis and understanding of the factors affecting the outcome. As Investopedia says, handicapping and investing are different because one is riskier than the other. Cash Kings hopes to offer its clients a way to change their punting into a less risky enterprise, netting them more returns on their initial pool. However, it's not something that works for everyone. The system has a limited number of spots, and the founder only takes in those that show promise in their initial run.

Profitability and Numbers

At its heart, being a punter is a simple ratio of winning more than losing. Most punters have their own systems, developed over the years. They could put hours into perfecting their techniques, but the fact remains that it's still a matter of trying to manage risk. Instead of stacking the odds in their favor and choosing favorable odds, they try to fight the odds and aim for an improbable payout. Cash Kings' system seeks to remove this mindset by offering a simple, easy-to-follow strategy that appeals to a broader portion of people. Its modular system ensures that it can be used in almost any punting or investment scenario where risk is concerned. From crypto to forex to stock, and even other areas where risk management is necessary, the system can be employed. This worldwide release hopes to enable more punters to tap into a successful handicapping system.

Evan Tsaboukos

The Cash Kings

