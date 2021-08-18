EmiSwap’s $ESW Token to be Listed on BitMart

Dubai, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - EmiSwap (https://emiswap.com), the first community-governed decentralized exchange (DEX) to provide high rewards for liquidity providers (LPs), today announced the listing of its $ESW token on BitMart. EmiSwap features multi-blockchain interoperability, a distribution of all decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) fees, and an NFT-based community loyalty program. In addition to BitMart, $ESW is also listed on Ignition and Mantra DAO, as well as EmiSwap’s internal launchpad.



BitMart is a highly regarded cryptocurrency trading platform that provides real-time trading of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), and a wide variety of other projects within DeFi and NFT markets. BitMart serves over five million users in over 180 countries, and gives customers the options to trade, stake and lend crypto assets. The exchange is committed to providing all investors with a cost-efficient, user-friendly platform that is trustworthy, easily accessible, and professionally managed.



“EmiSwap’s listing on BitMart is a major milestone for our token,” said EmiSwap’s founder and CEO Grigory Rybalchenko. “BitMart has a pristine reputation for being an ultra-reliable investment platform that has anchored the rise of many tokens, and we are confident that our EmiSwap token will enjoy similar results.”



EmiSwap’s listing on BitMart comes on the heels of a private funding venture that raised $1.38 million, as well as an additional $100,000 that was raised during its IDO on its internal launchpad. $ESW’s inclusion on BitMart gives the token advanced exposure on a premier global investment platform, which offers over 550 trading pairs and has one of the lowest trading fees among its competitors.



*Dear users, as DeFi is still a fresh space that’s expanding by the hour, constant updates and small changes are part of the adventure. Therefore, please bear in mind that EmiSwap may add more launchpads to the list! Furthermore, launchpad users on EmiSwap may have to undergo a standard KYC (Know-Your-Customer) procedure to later withdraw their $ESW tokens. We are grateful for your cooperation in making DeFi a safer place!



Please note that users from the following countries are unfortunately restricted from joining $ESW launchpad sales, for the time being, they are: The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Cuba, Iran, Iraq, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Liberia, Myanmar, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, and the USA.



About EmiSwap

EmiSwap (https://emiswap.com) is the first community-governed decentralized exchange (DEX) that provides high rewards for liquidity providers (LPs) and offers 100% compensation for Ethereum’s transaction fees in $ESW governance tokens. EmiSwap is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) in which $ESW token holders vote to govern the developments of the platform. Participants will be rewarded daily based on their trade volume and will have exclusive opportunities to collect EmiSwap’s limited edition NFT cards. EmiSwap is the first project in the EmiDAO alliance which includes Alpha Sigma Capital, DigiFinex Exchange, Bitmart Exchange, Emirex Exchange, HollaEx Exchange, IDCM Exchange, and Everest Group.

