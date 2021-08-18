B2B Marketers Plan to Focus On Data and New Channels in Q4 in MeritB2B Study

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeritB2B, the leading provider of B2B data and performance marketing solutions, today announced the results of a survey of B2B Marketers and their plans for innovation in Q4 and beyond. The survey finds that B2B marketers are focused on future growth, with more than a third (33.4%) planning to increase budgets in the near term across a host of omnichannel initiatives. B2B Marketers are planning to add more channels to their mix, including video, social media, mobile and CTV.



“Innovation is crucial for B2B marketers to capture growth across customers and prospects. This study shows that many B2B companies are expanding their budgets to take advantage of advances in analytics, measurement and insights that can fuel an omnichannel approach to marketing, including new channels like CTV,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO at MeritB2B. “At MeritB2B, we’re thrilled to see that companies are coming to us for more advanced analytics needs and more ambitious media strategies than ever before. The future for B2B marketing requires a smart, data-driven approach, and that’s what we’re helping create for our customers.”

In order to ensure successful marketing across channels, B2B marketers are also planning a major focus on measurement, data and campaign coordination to create a true 360 degree B2B marketing approach:

50% of respondents believe that campaign attribution is the most important measurement to invest in

40% prize lifetime customer value and database quality measurement

42% expect that managing targeting across all channels will be influential on their marketing strategy



Many respondents noted that they are already down the road of centralizing their customer data, with a large number noting that they plan to do the same. Now the focus for the more mature B2B marketers is to activate that customer data. Respondents have set their sites on campaign coordination across channels and predictive analytics as areas of focus in the near term.

“Attribution creates the feedback loop that marketers need to understand what moves the needle with their customers and prospects. B2B marketers need to be in a position that they are running campaigns with a plan for attributing success. From there, marketers can have the confidence that they are optimizing and improving their media plan based on real results. This insight can then drive better models, better targeting and smarter planning,” Andy Joyce, SVP Intelligence and Analytics, MeritB2B.

