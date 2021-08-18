The Global Periodontal Therapeutics Market is expected to grow by $ 120.80 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Periodontal Therapeutics Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05784031/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of periodontal diseases, changing lifestyles, and comorbidities associated with periodontal diseases. In addition, the rising prevalence of periodontal diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The periodontal therapeutics market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The periodontal therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Local antibiotics

• Systemic antibiotics



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the growing geriatric population as one of the prime reasons driving the periodontal therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of biologics and rising government initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on periodontal therapeutics market covers the following areas:

• Periodontal therapeutics market sizing

• Periodontal therapeutics market forecast

• Periodontal therapeutics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading periodontal therapeutics market vendors that include 3M Co., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Den-Mat Holdings LLC, Dexcel Pharma Technologies Ltd., KAKEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD., Pfizer Inc., Straumann Holding AG, Sunstar Suisse SA, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Also, the periodontal therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

