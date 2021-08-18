HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Investors to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Elanco Animal Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELAN) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims.



Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ELAN Contact An Attorney Now: ELAN@hbsslaw.com 844-916-0895

Elanco Animal Health, Inc. (ELAN) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on Elanco’s past assurances the company maintained sufficient internal controls over financial reporting and company’s financial statements were prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

These assurances were brought into serious question on Aug. 9, 2021, when Elanco announced it received a subpoena from the SEC relating to the company’s channel inventory and sales practices prior to mid-2020.

This news sent the price of Elanco shares sharply lower that day.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Elanco and senior management may have cooked the company’s books,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Elanco Animal Health and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Elanco Animal Health should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ELAN@hbsslaw.com.

