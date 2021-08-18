Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter, Second Quarter & First Half of the Year Ended December 31, 2021

SINGAPORE, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) (JSE: GSH) (“Grindrod Shipping” or “Company” or “we” or “us” or “our”), a global provider of maritime transportation services predominantly in the drybulk sector, today announced its earnings results for the three months ended March 31, 2021, the three months ended June 30, 2021 and the six months ended June 30, 2021.



Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2021 Ended March 31, 2021(1)

Revenues of $71.8 million

Gross profit of $13.8 million

Profit for the period of $3.3 million

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company of $2.4 million, or $0.12 per ordinary share



Adjusted EBITDA of $21.8 million ( 2 )



Handysize and supramax/ultramax TCE per day of $12,053 and $13,259, respectively(2)

(1) In view of commencing with earnings reporting on a quarterly basis, we have included the financial highlights for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2021 in this press release to provide additional detail on our First Half results.



Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2021 Ended June 30, 2021

Revenues of $159.4 million

Gross profit of $34.3 million

Profit for the period of $24.2 million

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company of $19.8 million, or $1.02 per ordinary share

Adjusted EBITDA of $40.7 million (2 )

Handysize and supramax/ultramax TCE per day of $18,104 and $21,916, respectively(2)

Financial Highlights for the First Half of 2021, Ended June 30, 2021



Revenues of $231.2 million

Gross profit of $48.2 million

Profit for the period of $27.6 million



﻿Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company of $22.1 million or $1.15 per ordinary share



Adjusted EBITDA of $62.5 million ( 2 )

Handysize and supramax/ultramax TCE per day of $15,285 and $17,606, respectively ( 2 )



Period end cash and cash equivalents of $58.1 million and restricted cash of $9.3 million



(2) Adjusted EBITDA and TCE per day are non-GAAP financial measures. For the definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please refer to the definitions and reconciliations in “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.



Operational Highlights for the First Quarter, Second Quarter and First Half of 2021

We sold the 2009-built small products tanker Breede for a gross price of $6.8 million with delivery to the buyers on April 14, 2021.

We sold the 2013-built medium range tankers Leopard Moon and Leopard Sun for a total gross price of $42.8 million with deliveries to the buyers on April 12, 2021 and April 20, 2021.

On May 07, 2021, the United Kingdom Upper Tribunal found in our favor with respect to a previously disclosed tax dispute with Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (“HMRC”). HMRC decided not to appeal the decision which prompted the release of $2.4 million in tax provisions that had been recorded in respect of such dispute in prior periods.

On May 19, 2021 the Company repaid the approximately $25.8 million remaining outstanding amount on the senior secured credit facility with an affiliate of Bain Capital Credit (“Bain”).

On June 28, 2021 the Company announced its transition to quarterly financial reporting from semi-annual reporting.

During the second quarter, we repurchased a combined total of 33,467 ordinary shares in the open market on NASDAQ and the JSE at an average price of $8.46 per share.



Implementation of New Dividend and Capital Return Policy



Commencing from the quarter ending September 30, 2021, the Company intends, subject to operating needs and other circumstances, to return approximately 30% of its adjusted net income (adjusted for extraordinary items) to shareholders through a combination of quarterly dividends and/or share repurchases. The Company intends to pay a minimum quarterly base dividend of $0.03 per share and an additional variable component, that will consist of additional dividends and/or share repurchases. We expect that the return to shareholders will be primarily in the form of dividends, though the Company retains the right to adjust the allocation to maximize value to shareholders based on market conditions, share price levels, share liquidity, and other related matters.

The timing and amount of dividend payments will be determined by our board of directors and could be affected by various factors, including our financial results and earnings, restrictions in our debt agreements, required capital expenditures, and the provisions of Singapore law affecting the payment of dividends to shareholders and other factors. Our board of directors may review and amend our dividend policy from time to time and we may stop paying dividends at any time and cannot assure you that we will pay any dividends, including any minimum quarterly base dividend amount, in the future or of the amount of any such dividends. For the avoidance of doubt, the payment of any dividends is not guaranteed, and the payment of dividend is subject at all times to the requirements and restrictions set out in the Company’s Constitution and Singapore Companies Act (Cap. 50).

Recent Developments

On July 21, 2021, the Group entered into an agreement to acquire the remaining shares in IVS Bulk held by Bain for a total purchase consideration of $46.3 million, comprising of $37.2 million for the ordinary equity shares and $9.1 million for the preference shares. The purchase price is based on appraised values as of May 13, 2021 and the IVS Bulk balance sheet as of April 30, 2021. The agreement with Bain is subject to customary closing conditions with closing to occur no later than September 30, 2021.

On August 17, 2021, Grindrod Shipping entered into an agreement to purchase the 2019 Japanese-built ultramax bulk carrier the IVS Phoenix, which we currently charter-in from its owners for a price of US$23.5 million, which we believe reflects a significantly reduced price relative to management’s estimate of the fair market value of the vessel due to the early termination of the prevailing charter agreement. The vessel was originally chartered-in for a minimum period of three years from delivery with two one-year extension options and no purchase options. In order to finance the acquisition, we have simultaneously entered into a financing arrangement with a separate Japanese owner on attractive terms for a gross amount of $25.0 million. As part of the financing arrangement, the Group will bareboat charter the vessel back for a period of up to 15 years and has the right, but not the obligation, to acquire the vessel after the first two years of the charter. The financing would be on similar terms to those completed for IVS Knot, IVS Kinglet and IVS Magpie during 2019 and Matuku in 2020. The transactions are expected to close by the end of September 2021 while the vessel will remain chartered-in on the original terms until closing.

As of August 16, 2021, we have contracted the following TCE per day for the third quarter of 2021 (1)(2) : Handysize: approximately 1,326 operating days at an average TCE per day of approximately $25,205 Supramax/ultramax: approximately 1,686 operating days at an average TCE per day of approximately $30,666

:

(1) TCE per day is a non-GAAP financial measure. For the definition of this non-GAAP financial measure and the reconciliation of this measure to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please refer to the definitions and reconciliations in “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.

(2) Operating days: the number of available days in the relevant period a vessel is controlled by us after subtracting the aggregate number of days that the vessel is off-hire due to a reason other than scheduled drydocking and special surveys, including unforeseen circumstances. We use operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a relevant period during which vessels are actually available to generate revenue.

CEO Commentary

Martyn Wade, the Chief Executive Officer of Grindrod Shipping, commented:

“Grindrod Shipping took full advantage of the improving market conditions in the drybulk sector during the first and the second quarters of 2021 to deliver strong results. In addition, we were able to reduce our debt by approximately $66.9 million while concurrently increasing our total cash and cash equivalents by approximately $20.1 million through strong free cash flow from our drybulk business and the timely sales of nearly all of our remaining product tankers. Our healthy balance sheet and strong industry fundamentals now position us well as we seek to both reward our shareholders and demonstrate the benefits of the differentiated commercial strategy of Grindrod Shipping.

To that end, we are pleased to announce the initiation of a quarterly dividend and capital return policy which coincides with our transition to quarterly financial reporting. Commencing with the third quarter, the Company intends to return approximately 30% of its adjusted net income to shareholders through a combination of quarterly dividends and/or share repurchases. The Company intends, subject to operating needs and other circumstances, to pay a minimum quarterly base dividend of $0.03 per share and an additional variable component, that will consist of additional dividends and/or share repurchases. This variable policy aims to create a sustainable dividend throughout the market cycles while enabling our shareholders to share in the market strength.

On the commercial side, the dynamic approach of the Company that includes opportunistically chartering in vessels on both long- and short-term time charters in order to service our cargo contracts is bearing significant fruit. Our long-term charter-in vessels are contracted at what we believe to be well below current charter market rates and most contain favorable extension options and/or fixed price purchase options that are now notably below the current market value. This allows us the option to pursue growth at prices considerably below prevailing levels in the secondhand and charter markets. In addition, we have been able to complement our core fleet with a number of short-term charter-in vessels on which we hold a series of charter extension options at commercially favorable levels. Together with our owned fleet of predominantly Japanese-built vessels, all of these options demonstrate the flexibility of our operating model.

Finally, as we work to close the recently announced agreement to acquire the remainder of our IVS Bulk subsidiary, expected to occur in the coming month, we look forward to achieving the final key step in our corporate transformation since listing. Upon closing, we will have completed the acquisition or sale of all JV vessels originally held and sold all our spot trading product tankers, all while positioning the Company to take full advantage of the current strong drybulk market.”

Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

In comparison to the results for the second quarter of 2020, the results for the second quarter of 2021 were significantly impacted by higher TCE per day rates achieved in our handysize and supramax/ultramax drybulk carrier segments, reflecting the stronger spot markets in these segments. Our tanker segment results have been affected by the sale of vessels only days into the reporting period as part of our strategy to divest from the tanker business to focus on the drybulk segments. Vessel operating costs per day were higher in the handysize and supramax/ultramax drybulk carrier segments for the second quarter of 2021 in comparison to the second quarter of 2020 due to increased crew repatriation costs partly as a result of COVID-19 travel restrictions, quarantine requirements and related costs. Cost of sales increased due to higher charter hire costs incurred for our short-term chartered-in vessels as drybulk spot charter rates increased in the second quarter of 2021. In addition, cost of ship sales increased as two medium range tankers and a small tanker were sold in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the sale of two medium range tankers with lower cost prices in the second quarter of 2020. Administrative expenses increased in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020 due to increased staff costs. Other operating income (expense) improved in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020 due to reversal of ship impairments and reversal of right-of-use asset impairments partially offset by impairments to net disposal group and goodwill in the second quarter of 2021 compared to ship impairments recorded in the second quarter of 2020. The income tax benefit increased in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020 due to the reversal of a provision for a tax-related legal case which was decided in our favor.

Revenue was $159.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $84.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Vessel revenue was $109.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $55.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

In the drybulk business, handysize total revenue and supramax/ultramax total revenue was $37.4 million and $71.0 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and $21.6 million and $21.9 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Handysize vessel revenue and supramax/ultramax vessel revenue was $37.2 million and $71.0 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and $21.5 million and $21.9 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

In the tankers business, our medium range tankers and small tankers total revenues were $42.5 million and $6.9 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and $38.8 million and $1.0 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Medium range tankers and small tankers vessel revenues were $0 million and $0 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $10.0 million and $1.0 million, respectively for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Total revenue was affected by the sale of tankers as we divested from the tanker business.

Handysize TCE per day was $18,104 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $5,852 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Supramax/ultramax TCE per day was to $21,916 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $7,676 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

The remaining small tankers and two medium range tankers were sold early in the period and therefore generated no revenue during the period. The TCE calculations for the second quarter 2021 are therefore not directly comparable to the second quarter 2020.

Cost of sales was $125.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $82.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

In the drybulk business, our handysize segment and supramax/ultramax segment cost of sales was $23.1 million and $51.2 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $23.6 million and $24.3 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Handysize voyage expenses and supramax/ultramax voyage expenses were $7.7 million and $17.5 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $10.4 million and $9.3 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Handysize vessel operating costs and supramax/ultramax vessel operating costs were $8.4 million and $3.7 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and $7.1 million and $3.4 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Handysize vessel operating costs per day were $6,130 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $4,735 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Supramax/ultramax vessel operating costs per day were $5,116 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $4,688 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

The long-term charter-in costs per day for our supramax/ultramax fleet was $12,867 per day during the three months ended June 30, 2021. During this period, out of 2,442 operating days in the supramax/ultramax segment, 57.5% were fulfilled with owned/long-term chartered-in vessels and the remaining 42.5% with short-term chartered-in vessels.

In the tankers business, medium range tankers and small tankers cost of sales were $43.7 million and $7.3 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $34.3 million and $1.0 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Medium range tankers voyage expenses and small tankers voyage expenses were $0 million and $0 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $0 million and $0.3 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Medium range tankers vessel operating costs and small tankers vessel operating costs were $0.2 million and $0 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $2.1 million and $0.6 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Medium range tankers vessel operating costs per day were $7,394 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $6,402 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Small tankers vessel operating costs per day were $1,400 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $6,056 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2020.



Gross profit was $34.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Other operating income (expense) was operating income of $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and operating expense of $4.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Administrative expenses were $8.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $5.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Share of losses of joint ventures was $0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and a loss of $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Interest income was $0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Interest expense was $4.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $4.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Income tax benefit was $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and was $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Profit for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $24.2 million compared to a loss of $13.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Profit attributable to owners of the Company for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $19.8 million compared to a loss of $11.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

In comparison to the results for the first half of 2020, the results for the first half of 2021 were impacted by higher TCE per day rates achieved in our handysize and supramax/ultramax drybulk carrier segments, reflecting the stronger spot markets in these segments, and lower TCE per day rates achieved in our medium range tanker and small tanker segments, reflecting the weaker spot market in this segment. Cost of sales increased due to the higher short-term charter hire costs as drybulk spot charter rates increased in the first half of 2021 as well as increased cost of ship sales as two medium range tankers and a small tanker were sold in the first half of 2021 compared to the sale of two medium range tankers and one small tanker with lower cost prices in the first half of 2020. These increases were partially offset by the decrease in drybulk voyage expenses primarily due to a reduced number of drybulk freight voyages in favor of charter contracts that resulted in a decrease to fuel and ports costs. Vessel operating costs per day were higher in the handysize and supramax/ultramax drybulk carrier segments for the first half of 2021 in comparison to the first half of 2020 due to increased crew repatriation costs partly as a result of COVID-19 travel restrictions, quarantine requirements and related costs. Administrative expenses increased in the first half of 2021 as compared to the first half of 2020 due to increased staff costs. Other operating income improved in the first half of 2021 as compared to the first half of 2020 due to the reversals of impairments on ships and the reversal of impairments on right-of-use assets which were partly offset by higher impairments on goodwill and intangibles and the disposal group. The income tax benefit increased in the first half of 2021 as compared to the first half of 2020 due to the reversal of a provision for a tax-related legal case which was decided in our favor.

Revenue was $231.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and $167.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Vessel revenue was $181.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and $128.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

In the drybulk business, handysize total revenue and supramax/ultramax total revenue was $61.1 million and $114.5 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and $38.6 million and $63.8 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Handysize vessel revenue and supramax/ultramax vessel revenue was $60.8 million and $114.4 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and $38.3 million and $63.6 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

In the tankers business, our medium range tankers and small tankers total revenues were $44.4 million and $8.2 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and $49.2 million and $12.6 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Medium range tankers and small tankers vessel revenues were $1.8 million and $1.3 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and $20.4 million and $3.5 million, respectively for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Handysize TCE per day was $15,285 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and $5,773 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Supramax/ultramax TCE per day was to $17,606 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and $9,163 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Medium range tankers TCE per day was $8,268 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and $19,343 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Small tankers TCE per day was $8,648 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and $11,368 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Cost of sales was $183.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and $158.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

In the drybulk business, our handysize segment and supramax/ultramax segment cost of sales was $41.6 million and $88.9 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and $43.1 million and $63.3 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Handysize voyage expenses and supramax/ultramax voyage expenses were $14.1 million and $28.8 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and $18.7 million and $31.0 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Handysize vessel operating costs and supramax/ultramax vessel operating costs were $15.2 million and $7.5 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and $13.3 million and $5.7 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Handysize vessel operating costs per day were $5,602 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and $4,808 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Supramax/ultramax vessel operating costs per day were $5,212 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and $4,666 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

The long-term charter-in costs per day for our supramax/ultramax fleet was $12,611 per day during the first six months of 2021. During this period, out of 4,864 operating days in the supramax/ultramax segment, 57.5% were fulfilled with owned/long-term chartered-in vessels and the remaining 42.5% with short-term chartered-in vessels.

In the tankers business, medium range tankers and small tankers cost of sales were $44.8 million and $8.3 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and $41.0 million and $12.0 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Medium range tankers voyage expenses and small tankers voyage expenses were $0 million and $0.4 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and $0 million and $0.9 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Medium range tankers vessel operating costs and small tankers vessel operating costs were $1.4 million and $0.6 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and $4.6 million and $1.5 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Medium range tankers vessel operating costs per day were $6,634 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and $6,664 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Small tankers vessel operating costs per day were $5,895 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and $6,377 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Gross profit was $48.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and $8.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Other operating income was $0.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and $2.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Administrative expenses were $15.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and $12.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Share of losses of joint ventures was $0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and a loss of $2.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Interest income was $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and $0.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Interest expense was $7.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and $8.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Income tax benefit (expense) was a benefit of $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and an expense of $0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Profit for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $27.6 million and a loss of $12.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Profit attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $22.1 million and a loss of $10.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Net cash flows generated from operating activities was an inflow of $102.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and an inflow of $48.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities was an inflow of $0.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and an outflow of $25.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Net cash flows used in financing activities was an outflow of $82.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and an outflow of $15.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

As of June 30, 2021, we had cash and equivalents of $58.1 million and restricted cash of $9.3 million.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term and short-term chartered-in drybulk vessels predominantly in the handysize and supramax/ultramax segments. The drybulk business, which operates under the brand “Island View Shipping” (“IVS”) includes a core fleet of 31 vessels consisting of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers. The company also owns one medium range tanker on bareboat charter. The Company is based in Singapore, with offices in London, Durban, Tokyo, Cape Town and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker “GRIN” and on the JSE under the ticker “GSH”.

Fleet Table

The following table sets forth certain summary information regarding our fleet as of the date of this press release.

Drybulk Carriers — Owned Fleet (23 Vessels)

Vessel Name Built Country of

Build DWT Ownership

Percentage Type of Employment Handysize – Eco IVS Tembe 2016 Japan 37,740 68.86 % (1) IVS Commercial(2) IVS Sunbird 2015 Japan 33,400 68.86 % (1) IVS Handysize Pool IVS Thanda 2015 Japan 37,720 68.86 % (1) IVS Commercial(2) IVS Kestrel 2014 Japan 32,770 68.86 % (1) IVS Handysize Pool IVS Phinda 2014 Japan 37,720 68.86 % (1) IVS Commercial(2) IVS Sparrowhawk 2014 Japan 33,420 68.86 % (1) IVS Handysize Pool Handysize IVS Merlion 2013 China 32,070 100 % IVS Handysize Pool IVS Raffles 2013 China 32,050 100 % IVS Handysize Pool IVS Ibis 2012 Japan 28,240 100 % IVS Handysize Pool IVS Kinglet(3) 2011 Japan 33,130 100 % IVS Handysize Pool IVS Magpie(3) 2011 Japan 28,240 100 % IVS Handysize Pool IVS Orchard 2011 China 32,530 100 % IVS Handysize Pool IVS Knot(3) 2010 Japan 33,140 100 % IVS Handysize Pool IVS Sentosa 2010 China 32,700 100 % IVS Handysize Pool IVS Kingbird 2007 Japan 32,560 100 % IVS Handysize Pool Supramax/Ultramax – Eco IVS Prestwick 2019 Japan 61,300 100 % IVS Supramax Pool IVS Okudogo 2019 Japan 61,330 100 % IVS Supramax Pool IVS Swinley Forest 2017 Japan 60,490 68.86 % (1) IVS Supramax Pool IVS Gleneagles 2016 Japan 58,070 68.86 % (1) IVS Supramax Pool IVS North Berwick 2016 Japan 60,480 68.86 % (1) IVS Supramax Pool IVS Bosch Hoek 2015 Japan 60,270 68.86 % (1) IVS Supramax Pool IVS Hirono 2015 Japan 60,280 68.86 % (1) IVS Supramax Pool IVS Wentworth 2015 Japan 58,090 68.86 % (1) IVS Supramax Pool

Drybulk Carriers — Long-Term Charter-In Fleet (8 Vessels)

Vessel Name Built Country of

Build DWT Charter-In

Period Type of Employment Supramax/Ultramax – Eco IVS Atsugi(4) 2020 Japan 62,660 2022-24(5) IVS Supramax Pool IVS Pebble Beach(4) 2020 Japan 62,660 2022-24(5) IVS Supramax Pool IVS Phoenix(6) 2019 Japan 61,470 2022-24(5) IVS Supramax Pool IVS Hayakita(4) 2016 Japan 60,400 2023-26(5) IVS Supramax Pool IVS Windsor 2016 Japan 60,280 2023-26(5) IVS Supramax Pool IVS Pinehurst(4) 2015 Philippines(7) 57,810 2021-22(5) IVS Supramax Pool IVS Crimson Creek 2014 Japan 57,950 2022 IVS Supramax Pool IVS Naruo(4) 2014 Japan 60,030 2022-24(5) IVS Supramax Pool

Tankers – Owned Fleet (1 Vessel)

Vessel Name Built Country of

Build DWT IMO

Designation Ownership

Percentage Type of Employment Medium Range Tankers – Eco Matuku(3) 2016 South Korea 50,140 II,III 100 % Bareboat Charter (Expires 2022)





(1) Owned through IVS Bulk Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary in which we have a 68.86% interest. The acquisition of the remaining interest in IVS Bulk is expected to be completed no later than September 30, 2021. (2) Commercially managed by Grindrod Shipping alongside the IVS Handysize Pool. (3) IVS Knot, IVS Kinglet, IVS Magpie and Matuku have each undergone separate financing arrangements in which we sold these vessels but retained the right to control the use of these vessels for a period up to 2030, 2031, 2031 and 2035, respectively, and we have an option to acquire IVS Knot, IVS Kinglet and IVS Magpie commencing in 2021 and the Matuku in 2022. We regard the vessels as owned since we have retained the right to control the use of the vessels. (4) Includes purchase options for Grindrod Shipping. (5) Expiration date range represents the earliest and latest re-delivery periods due to extension options. (6) We have agreed to acquire the vessel from its owners with closing currently estimated to occur by September 30, 2021. Until closing, the vessel will remain chartered-in under the original contract terms. (7) Constructed at Tsuneishi Cebu Shipyard, a subsidiary of Tsuneishi Shipbuilding of Japan.





Unaudited Segment Information(1)

Three months ended

March 31, Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (In thousands of U.S. dollars) 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Drybulk Carriers Business Handysize Segment Revenue $ 23,702 $ 17,037 $ 37,364 $ 21,603 $ 61,066 $ 38,640 Cost of sales (18,463 ) (19,576 ) (23,123 ) (23,560 ) (41,586 ) (43,136 ) Supramax/Ultramax Segment Revenue $ 43,428 $ 41,853 $ 71,039 $ 21,905 $ 114,467 $ 63,758 Cost of sales (37,712 ) (39,044 ) (51,229 ) (24,273 ) (88,941 ) (63,317 ) Tanker Business Medium Range Tanker Segment Revenue $ 1,862 $ 10,421 $ 42,548 $ 38,782 $ 44,410 $ 49,203 Cost of sales (1,184 ) (6,743 ) (43,661 ) (34,304 ) (44,845 ) (41,047 ) Small Tanker Segment Revenue $ 1,295 $ 11,610 $ 6,855 $ 991 $ 8,150 $ 12,601 Cost of sales (1,040 ) (10,931 ) (7,257 ) (1,035 ) (8,297 ) (11,966 )

(1 ) Segment information includes the proportionate share of joint ventures, which differs from the consolidated statements of profit or loss in our unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements which account for our investments in joint ventures under the equity method.





Selected Historical and Statistical Data of Our Operating Fleet(1)

Set forth below are selected historical and statistical data of our operating fleet for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 and the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 that we believe may be useful in better understanding our operating fleet’s financial position and results of operations(1). This table contains certain information regarding TCE per day, vessel operating costs per day and long-term charter-in costs per day which are non-GAAP measures. For a discussion of certain of these measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.

Three months ended

March 31, Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (In thousands of U.S. dollars) 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Drybulk Carriers Business Handysize Segment Calendar days(2) 1,496 1,527 1,662 1,917 3,158 3,444 Available days(3) 1,440 1,515 1,662 1,903 3,102 3,418 Operating days(4) 1,422 1,491 1,630 1,894 3,052 3,385 Owned fleet operating days(5) 1,276 1,227 1,333 1,479 2,609 2,706 Long-term charter-in days(6) - - - - - - Short-term charter-in days(7) 146 264 297 415 443 679 Fleet utilization(8) 98.8 % 98.4 % 98.1 % 99.5 % 98.4 % 99.0 % TCE per day(9) $ 12,053 $ 5,673 $ 18,104 $ 5,852 $ 15,285 $ 5,773 Vessel operating costs per day(10) $ 5,069 $ 4,895 $ 6,130 $ 4,735 $ 5,602 $ 4,808 Long-term charter-in costs per day(11) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Supramax/Ultramax Segment Calendar days(2) 2,469 1,974 2,494 1,683 4,963 3,657 Available days(3) 2,432 1,972 2,482 1,679 4,914 3,651 Operating days(4) 2,422 1,924 2,442 1,631 4,864 3,555 Owned fleet operating days(5) 676 443 728 695 1,404 1,138 Long-term charter-in days(6) 717 599 676 528 1,393 1,127 Short-term charter-in days(7) 1,029 882 1,038 408 2,067 1,290 Fleet utilization(8) 99.6 % 97.6 % 98.4 % 97.1 % 99.0 % 97.4 % TCE per day(9) $ 13,259 $ 10,423 $ 21,916 $ 7,676 $ 17,606 $ 9,163 Vessel operating costs per day(10) $ 5,309 $ 4,632 $ 5,116 $ 4,688 $ 5,212 $ 4,666 Long-term charter-in costs per day(11) $ 12,370 $ 12,124 $ 12,867 $ 11,881 $ 12,611 $ 12,010 Tankers Business Medium Range Tankers Segment Calendar days(2) 180 546 33 510 213 1,056 Available days(3) 180 546 33 510 213 1,056 Operating days(4) 180 544 33 510 213 1,054 Owned fleet operating days(5) 180 362 33 333 213 695 Long-term charter-in days(6) - 182 - 177 - 359 Short-term charter-in days(7) - - - - - - Fleet utilization(8) 100 % 99.6 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 99.8 % TCE per day(9) $ 10,344 $ 19,156 $ (3,061 ) $ 19,543 $ 8,268 $ 19,343 Vessel operating costs per day(10) $ 6,494 $ 6,904 $ 7,394 $ 6,402 $ 6,634 $ 6,664 Long-term charter-in costs per day(11) $ - $ 15,302 $ - $ 15,299 $ - $ 15,300 Small Tanker Segment Calendar days(2) 90 150 15 91 105 241 Available days(3) 90 150 15 91 105 241 Operating days(4) 90 146 15 85 105 231 Owned fleet operating days(5) 90 146 15 85 105 231 Long-term charter-in days(6) - - - - - - Short-term charter-in days(7) - - - - - Fleet utilization(8) 100 % 97.3 % 100 % 93.4 % 100 % 95.9 % TCE per day(9) $ 9,778 $ 13,212 $ 1,867 $ 8,200 $ 8,648 $ 11,368 Vessel operating costs per day(10) $ 6,644 $ 6,569 $ 1,400 $ 6,056 $ 5,895 $ 6,377 Long-term charter-in costs per day(11) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -





(1) Segment results of operations include the proportionate share of joint ventures, which differs from the consolidated statements of profit or loss in our unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements which account for our investments in joint ventures under the equity method.

(2) Calendar days: total calendar days the vessels were in our possession for the relevant period. (3) Available days: total number of calendar days a vessel is in our possession for the relevant period after subtracting off-hire days for scheduled drydocking and special surveys. We use available days to measure the number of days in a relevant period during which vessels should be available for generating revenue. (4) Operating days: the number of available days in the relevant period a vessel is controlled by us after subtracting the aggregate number of days that the vessel is off-hire due to a reason other than scheduled drydocking and special surveys, including unforeseen circumstances. We use operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a relevant period during which vessels are actually available to generate revenue. Comparability of operating days was affected by the consolidation of the IVS Bulk vessels in February 2020. (5) Owned fleet operating days: the number of operating days in which our owned fleet is operating for the relevant period. (6) Long-term charter-in days: the number of operating days in which our long-term charter-in fleet is operating for the relevant period. We regard chartered-in vessels as long-term charters if the period of the charter we initially commit to is 12 months or more. Once we have included such chartered-in vessels in our fleet, we will continue to regard them as part of our fleet until the end of their chartered-in period, including any period that the charter has been extended under an option, even if at a given time the remaining period of their charter may be less than 12 months. (7) Short-term charter-in days: the number of operating days for which we have chartered-in third party vessels for durations of less than one year for the relevant period. (8) Fleet utilization: the percentage of time that vessels are available for generating revenue, determined by dividing the number of operating days during a relevant period by the number of available days during that period. We use fleet utilization to measure a company’s efficiency in technically managing its vessels. (9) TCE per day: vessel revenue less voyage expenses during a relevant period divided by the number of operating days during the period. The number of operating days used to calculate TCE revenue per day includes the proportionate share of our joint ventures’ operating days and includes charter-in days. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release for a discussion of TCE revenue and a reconciliation of TCE revenue to revenue. (10) Vessel operating costs per day: vessel operating costs per day represents vessel operating costs divided by the number of calendar days for owned vessels. The vessel operating costs and the number of calendar days used to calculate vessel operating costs per day includes the proportionate share of our joint ventures’ vessel operating costs and calendar days and excludes charter-in costs and charter-in days. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release for a discussion of vessel operating costs per day. (11) Long-term charter-in costs per day: charter costs associated with long-term chartered-in vessels divided by long-term charter-in days for the relevant period. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release for a discussion of long-term charter-in costs and its reconciliation to adjusted charter hire costs. That discussion also shows an analysis of adjusted charter hire costs split between long-term charter-in costs and short-term charter-in costs.



The average long-term charter-in costs per day for the supramax/ultramax fleet for the second half of 2021 is expected to be approximately $12,883/day.







Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

30 June

2021 31 December

2020 US$’000 US$’000 ASSETS Current assets Cash and bank balances 60,688 41,261 Trade receivables 9,313 7,928 Contract assets 1,054 900 Other receivables and prepayments 19,795 18,740 Due from joint ventures - 1 Loans to joint ventures 798 798 Derivative financial instruments 1,770 458 Inventories 12,709 8,700 106,127 78,786 Assets classified as held for sale 685 3,825 Total current assets 106,812 82,611 Non-current assets Restricted cash 6,649 9,304 Ships, property, plant and equipment 421,968 475,303 Right-of-use assets 43,903 49,062 Interest in joint ventures 16 166 Derivative financial instruments 736 - Intangible assets 323 405 Goodwill - 960 Other investments 3,214 3,150 Deferred tax assets 1,260 1,138 Total non-current assets 478,069 539,488 Total assets 584,881 622,099 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade and other payables 29,180 27,355 Contract liabilities 9,896 5,094 Due to joint ventures 9 - Lease liabilities 31,470 28,120 Bank loans and other borrowings 24,191 53,394 Derivative financial instruments 34 - Provisions 2,412 80 Income tax payable 846 3,350 98,038 117,393 Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale 74 508 Total current liabilities 98,112 117,901





Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (cont’d)

30 June

2021 31 December

2020 US$’000 US$’000 Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables 194 198 Lease liabilities 13,301 23,124 Bank loans and other borrowings 187,306 225,038 Retirement benefit obligation 1,792 1,819 Total non-current liabilities 202,593 250,179 Capital and reserves Share capital 320,683 320,683 Other equity and reserves (22,621 ) (23,078 ) Accumulated losses (61,126 ) (85,368 ) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 236,936 212,237 Non-controlling interests 47,240 41,782 Total equity 284,176 254,019 Total equity and liabilities 584,881 622,099





Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

Three months ended

March 31, Three months ended

June 30, (In thousands of U.S. dollars, other than per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 71,828 82,486 $ 159,419 $ 84,659 Cost of sales Voyage expenses (18,048 ) (32,210 ) (25,461 ) (20,201 ) Vessel operating costs (11,671 ) (9,885 ) (11,628 ) (12,367 ) Charter hire costs (12,729 ) (11,271 ) (20,411 ) (8,262 ) Depreciation of ships, drydocking and plant and equipment– owned assets (5,931 ) (5,693 ) (6,665 ) (6,040 ) Depreciation of ships and ship equipment – right-of-use assets (8,294 ) (7,099 ) (8,752 ) (6,237 ) Other expenses (1,328 ) (197 ) (1,584 ) (408 ) Cost of ship sale (6 ) (9,063 ) (50,585 ) (29,299 ) Gross profit 13,821 7,068 34,333 1,845 Other operating income (expense) 122 6,243 239 (4,070 ) Administrative expense (6,917 ) (6,379 ) (8,788 ) (5,841 ) Share of losses of joint ventures (24 ) (1,285 ) (5 ) (1,253 ) Interest income 50 310 49 139 Interest expense (3,580 ) (4,260 ) (4,157 ) (4,374 ) Profit (loss) before taxation 3,472 1,697 21,671 (13,554 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (128 ) (677 ) 2,572 223 Profit (loss) for the period 3,344 1,020 24,243 (13,331 ) Profit (loss) for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company 2,358 1,300 19,771 (11,795 ) Non-controlling interests 986 (280 ) 4,472 (1,536 ) 3,344 1,020 24,243 (13,331 ) Profit (loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company: Weighted average number of shares on which the basic per share figures have been calculated 19,107,913 18,844,192 19,297,655 19,006,858 Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares 347,168 485,334 347,168 - Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purpose of diluted earnings per share 19,455,081 19,329,526 19,644,823 19,006,858 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.12 $ 0.07 $ 1.02 $ (0.62 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.12 $ 0.07 $ 1.01 $ (0.62 )





Six months ended June 30, (In thousands of U.S. dollars, other than per share data) 2021 2020 Revenue $ 231,247 $ 167,145 Cost of sales Voyage expenses (43,509 ) (52,411 ) Vessel operating costs (23,299 ) (22,252 ) Charter hire costs (33,140 ) (19,533 ) Depreciation of ships, drydocking and plant and equipment– owned assets (12,596 ) (11,733 ) Depreciation of ships and ship equipment – right-of-use assets (17,046 ) (13,336 ) Other expenses (2,912 ) (605 ) Cost of ship sale (50,591 ) (38,362 ) Gross profit 48,154 8,913 Other operating income 361 2,173 Administrative expense (15,705 ) (12,220 ) Share of losses of joint ventures (29 ) (2,538 ) Interest income 99 449 Interest expense (7,737 ) (8,634 ) Profit (loss) before taxation 25,143 (11,857 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 2,444 (454 ) Profit (loss) for the period 27,587 (12,311 ) Profit (loss) for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company 22,129 (10,495 ) Non-controlling interests 5,458 (1,816 ) 27,587 (12,311 ) Profit (loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company: Weighted average number of shares on which the basic per share figures have been calculated 19,203,308 18,925,969 Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares 347,168 - Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purpose of diluted earnings per share 19,550,476 18,925,969 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 1.15 $ (0.55 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.13 $ (0.55 )





Unaudited Summary Statement of Cash Flows

The following table presents cash flow information for each of the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

Six months ended June 30, (In thousands of U.S. dollars) 2021 2020 Net cash flows generated from (used in) operating activities $ 102,069 $ 48,786 Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities 243 (25,642 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (82,294 ) (15,227 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 20,018 7,917 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 37,942 32,386 Effect of exchange rate changes on the balance of cash held in foreign currencies 118 (1,144 ) Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 58,078 39,159





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The financial information included in this press release includes certain “non-GAAP financial measures” as such term is defined in SEC regulations governing the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in, or excluded from, the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS. For example, non-GAAP financial measures may exclude the impact of certain unique and/or non-operating items such as acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring charges, large write-offs or items outside of management’s control. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures described below provide investors and analysts useful insight into our financial position and operating performance.

TCE Revenue and TCE per day

TCE revenue is defined as vessel revenue less voyage expenses. Such TCE revenue, divided by the number of our operating days during the period, is TCE per day. Vessel revenue and voyage expenses as reported for our operating segments include a proportionate share of vessel revenue and voyage expenses attributable to our joint ventures based on our proportionate ownership of the joint ventures for the period the joint venture existed during the relevant period. The number of operating days used to calculate TCE per day also includes the proportionate share of our joint ventures’ operating days for the period the joint venture existed during the relevant period and also includes charter-in days.

TCE per day is a common shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters have to cover voyage expenses and are generally not expressed in per-day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters do not cover voyage expenses and generally are expressed in per day amounts.

Below is a reconciliation from TCE revenue to revenue for the three month periods ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and the six month period ended June 30, 2021.

2021 Three months ended

March 31 Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Revenue Voyage

Expenses TCE

Revenue Revenue Voyage

Expenses TCE Revenue Revenue Voyage

Expenses TCE

Revenue Vessel revenue Handysize 23,511 (6,371 ) 17,140 37,246 (7,736 ) 29,510 60,757 (14,107 ) 46,650 Supramax/ultramax 43,374 (11,260 ) 32,114 71,039 (17,519 ) 53,520 114,413 (28,779 ) 85,634 Medium range tankers 1,862 - 1,862 (100 ) (1 ) (101 ) 1,762 (1 ) 1,761 Small tankers 1,295 (415 ) 880 38 (10 ) 28 1,333 (425 ) 908 Other drybulk carriers - 135 135 Other tankers 1,296 1,291 2,587 Ship sale revenue - 49,465 49,465 Other revenue 490 305 795 Adjustments(*) - - - Revenue 71,828 159,419 231,247

Below is a reconciliation from TCE revenue to revenue for the three month periods ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and the six month period ended June 30, 2020.

2020 Three months ended

March 31 Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Revenue Voyage

Expenses TCE

Revenue Revenue Voyage

Expenses TCE Revenue Revenue Voyage

Expenses TCE

Revenue Vessel revenue Handysize 16,810 (8,352 ) 8,458 21,463 (10,379 ) 11,084 38,273 (18,731 ) 19,542 Supramax/ultramax 41,706 (21,652 ) 20,054 21,859 (9,339 ) 12,520 63,565 (30,991 ) 32,574 Medium range tankers 10,421 - 10,421 9,968 (1 ) 9,967 20,389 (1 ) 20,388 Small tankers 2,527 (598 ) 1,929 991 (294 ) 697 3,518 (892 ) 2,626 Other drybulk carriers 122 - 122 Other tankers 1,291 1,301 2,592 Ship sale revenue 9,083 28,814 37,897 Other revenue 988 263 1,251 Adjustments(*) (462 ) - (462 ) Revenue 82,486 84,659 167,145





* Vessel revenue earned and voyage expenses incurred by the joint ventures are included within the operating segment information on a proportionate consolidation basis for the period the joint venture existed during the period. Accordingly, joint ventures proportionate financial information are adjusted out to reconcile to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Vessel operating costs per day

Vessel operating costs per day represents vessel operating costs divided by the number of calendar days for owned vessels during the period. The vessel operating costs and the number of calendar days used to calculate vessel operating costs per day includes the proportionate share of our joint ventures’ vessel operating costs and calendar days for the period the joint venture existed during the relevant period and excludes charter-in costs and charter-in days.

Vessel operating costs per day is a non-GAAP performance measure commonly used in the shipping industry to provide an understanding of the daily technical management costs relating to the running of owned vessels.

Long-term charter-in costs and Long-term charter-in costs per day

Long-term charter-in costs is defined as the charter costs relating to chartered-in vessels included in our fleet from time to time, which are vessels for which the period of the charter that we initially commit to is 12 months or more, even if at a given time the remaining period of their charter may be less than 12 months (“long-term charter-in vessels”). Such long-term charter-in costs, divided by the number of operating days for the relevant vessels during the period, is long-term charter-in costs per day.



Long-term charter-in costs and long-term charter-in costs per day are non-GAAP performance measures used primarily to provide an understanding of the total costs and total costs per day relating to the charter-in of the Company’s long-term chartered-in vessels.

Below is a reconciliation from long-term charter-in costs to Adjusted charter hire costs for the three month periods ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020.

Three months ended March 31, 2021 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Charter hire

costs Lease

payments on

Ships Adjusted

charter hire

costs Long-term

charter-in

costs Short-term

charter-in

costs Adjusted

charter hire

costs Handysize 1,105 - 1,105 - 1,105 1,105 Supramax/ultramax 11,624 8,918 20,542 8,869 11,673 20,542 12,729 8,918 21,647 21,647





Three months ended March 31, 2020 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Charter hire

costs Lease

payments on

Ships Adjusted

charter hire

costs Long-term

charter-in

costs Short-term

charter-in

costs Adjusted

charter hire

costs Handysize 2,091 - 2,091 - 2,091 2,091 Supramax/ultramax 7,787 6,598 14,385 7,262 7,123 14,385 Medium range tankers 1,393 1,392 2,785 2,785 - 2,785 11,271 7,990 19,261 19,261

Below is a reconciliation from long-term charter-in costs to Adjusted charter hire costs for the three month periods ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020.

Three months ended June 30, 2021 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Charter hire

costs Lease

payments on

Ships Adjusted

charter hire

costs Long-term

charter-in

costs Short-term

charter-in

costs Adjusted

charter hire

costs Handysize 3,923 - 3,923 - 3,923 3,923 Supramax/ultramax 16,488 9,335 25,823 8,698 17,125 25,823 20,411 9,335 29,746 29,746





Three months ended June 30, 2020 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Charter hire

costs Lease

payments on

Ships Adjusted

charter hire

costs Long-term

charter-in

costs Short-term

charter-in

costs Adjusted

charter hire

costs Handysize 2,760 - 2,760 - 2,760 2,760 Supramax/ultramax 3,197 6,446 9,643 6,273 3,370 9,643 Medium range tankers 2,305 403 2,708 2,708 - 2,708 8,262 6,849 15,111 15,111

Below is a reconciliation from long-term charter-in costs to Adjusted charter hire costs for the six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020.

Six months ended June 30, 2021 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Charter hire

costs Lease

payments on

Ships Adjusted

charter hire

costs Long-term

charter-in

costs Short-term

charter-in

costs Adjusted

charter hire

costs Handysize 5,028 - 5,028 - 5,028 5,028 Supramax/ultramax 28,112 18,253 46,365 17,567 28,798 46,365 33,140 18,253 51,393 51,393





Six months ended June 30, 2020 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Charter hire

costs Lease

payments on

Ships Adjusted

charter hire

costs Long-term

charter-in

costs Short-term

charter-in

costs Adjusted

charter hire

costs Handysize 4,851 - 4,851 - 4,851 4,851 Supramax/ultramax 10,984 13,044 24,028 13,535 10,493 24,028 Medium range tankers 3,698 1,795 5,493 5,493 - 5,493 19,533 14,839 34,372 34,372





* Charter hire costs, Lease payments on Ships, Long-term charter-in costs and Short-term charter-in costs incurred by the joint ventures are included within the operating segment information on a proportionate consolidation basis. Accordingly, joint ventures’ proportionate financial information are adjusted out to reconcile to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.





EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as earnings before income tax benefit (expense), interest income, interest expense, share of losses of joint ventures and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted to exclude the items set forth in the table below, which represent certain non-recurring, non-operating or other items that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing performance of our core operations.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used by analysts in the shipping industry as common performance measures to compare results across peers. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not items recognized by IFRS, and should not be considered in isolation or used as alternatives to profit (loss) for the period or any other indicator of our operating performance.

Our presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is intended to supplement investors’ understanding of our operating performance by providing information regarding our ongoing performance that exclude items we believe do not directly affect our core operations and enhancing the comparability of our ongoing performance across periods. Our management considers EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be useful to investors because such performance measures provide information regarding the profitability of our core operations and facilitate comparison of our operating performance to the operating performance of our peers. Additionally, our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures when reviewing our operating performance. While we believe these measures are useful to investors, the definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA used by us may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

The table below presents the reconciliation between profit (loss) for the period to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, the three month period ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

Three months ended

March 31, Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (In thousands of U.S. dollars) 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Profit (loss) for the period $ 3,344 $ 1,020 $ 24, 243 $ (13,331 ) $ 27,587 $ (12,311 ) Adjusted for: Income tax expense (benefit) 128 677 (2,572 ) (223 ) (2,444 ) 454 Interest income (50 ) (310 ) (49 ) (139 ) (99 ) (449 ) Interest expense 3,580 4,260 4,157 4,374 7,737 8,634 Share of losses of joint ventures 24 1,285 5 1,253 29 2,538 Depreciation and amortization 14,519 13,143 15,714 12,577 30,233 25,720 EBITDA 21,545 20,075 41,498 4,511 63,043 24,586 Adjusted for (Reversal of) impairment loss recognized on ships - - (3,557 ) 3,662 (3,557 ) 3,662 Impairment loss recognized on goodwill and intangibles - - 965 - 965 - Reversal of impairment loss recognized on right-of-use assets - - (1,046 ) - (1,046 ) - (Reversal of) impairment loss on net disposal group (38 ) - 2,589 576 2,551 576 Share based compensation 256 477 256 478 512 955 ADJUSTED EBITDA 21,763 20,552 40,705 9,227 62,468 29,779





Headline earnings (loss) and Headline earnings (loss) per share

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange, or JSE, requires that we calculate and publicly disclose Headline earnings (loss) per share and diluted Headline earnings (loss) per share. Headline earnings (loss) per share is calculated using net income which has been determined based on IFRS. Accordingly, this may differ to the Headline earnings (loss) per share calculation of other companies listed on the JSE because such companies may report their financial results under a different financial reporting framework such as U.S. GAAP.

Headline earnings (loss) for the period represents profit (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company adjusted for the re-measurements that are more closely aligned to the operating or trading results as set forth below, and Headline earnings (loss) per share represents this figure divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding for the period.

The table below presents a reconciliation between Profit (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company to Headline earnings (loss) for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 and six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020.

Three months ended

March 31, Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (In thousands of U.S. dollars, other than per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation between profit (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company and headline earnings (loss):



Profit (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company $ 2,358 $ 1,300 $ 19,771 $ (11,795 ) $ 22,129 $ (10,495 ) Adjusted for: - (Reversal of) impairment loss recognized on ships - - (3,557 ) 3,662 (3,557 ) 3,662 - Reversal of Impairment loss recognized on right-of-use assets - - (1,046 ) - (1,046 ) - - Impairment loss recognized on goodwill and intangibles - - 965 - 965 - - Loss on disposals of plant and equipment - - 25 - 25 - - (Reversal of) impairment loss on net disposal group (38 ) - 2,589 576 2,551 576 Headline earnings (loss) 2,320 1,300 18,747 (7,557 ) 21,067 (6,257 ) Number of shares on which the per share figures have been calculated 19,107,913 18,844,192 19,297,655 19,006,858 19,203,308 18,925,969 Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares 347,168 485,334 347,168 - 347,168 - Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purpose of diluted earnings per share 19,455,081 19,329,526 19,644,823 19,006,858 19,550,476 18,925,969 Basic profit (loss) per share $ 0.12 $ 0.07 $ 1.02 $ (0.62 ) 1.15 (0.55 ) Diluted profit (loss) per share 0.12 0.07 1.01 (0.62 ) 1.13 (0.55 ) Basic headline earnings (loss) per share $ 0.12 $ 0.07 $ 0.97 $ (0.40 ) 1.10 (0.33 ) Diluted headline earnings (loss) per share 0.12 0.07 0.95 (0.40 ) 1.08 (0.33 )





