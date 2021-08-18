The Global Crawler Excavators Market is expected to grow by $ 9.96 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Crawler Excavators Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05713236/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the crawler excavators market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing automation in the construction industry, the emergence of large-scale projects in the infrastructure industry, and the operational benefits of crawler excavators. In addition, increasing automation in the construction industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The crawler excavators market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The crawler excavators market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Construction

• Mining

• Agriculture

• Forestry

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the development of hybrid excavators as one of the prime reasons driving the crawler excavators market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in crawler excavators and the growing popularity of crawler excavator rental market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on crawler excavators market covers the following areas:

• Crawler excavators market sizing

• Crawler excavators market forecast

• Crawler excavators market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading crawler excavators market vendors that include Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Co., Doosan Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Liebherr-International AG, and Terex Corp. Also, the crawler excavators market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

