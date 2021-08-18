New avionics data recorder, storage and transfer systems accelerate communications, situational awareness and surveillance

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today launched its new avionics data recorder, storage, and transfer systems. The innovative systems are purpose-built to provide air and operations crews with intuitive high-speed secure and reliable data exchange. By recording, storing and transferring data to and from both rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft, these systems enable critical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) applications.



"Traditional avionics data recorder, storage and transfer systems are expensive and customized for specific platforms, making them difficult and costly to maintain and refresh,” said Jay Abendroth, vice president and general manager, Mercury Mission. “They also do not deliver the same high performance per footprint that Mercury’s solutions provide and typically do not offer advanced encryption capabilities. Our airborne systems rapidly integrate, with low risk, into any aircraft or system architecture. Data feeds are safely processed on Mercury’s BuiltSAFE™ mission computing solutions with three decades of proven performance on multiple safety-critical platforms. It’s another example of our leadership in safety-critical avionics solutions and reinforces our commitment to make commercial technology profoundly more accessible to aerospace and defense.”

The family of systems includes the following products:

The High Definition Video Recorder (HDVR) family are highly scalable convection-cooled recorders designed for platforms needing high-fidelity data capacity, video and audio compression, and faster read/write speeds. High capacity removable memory allows for large data loads and encryption options keep data secure.

The Advanced Data Transfer Systems (ADTS) feature fast data transfer with 1000MB/s data transfer speeds, 100MB/s+ SATA read/write speeds, crash survivable memory options, and encryption to speed information exchange and protect data during mission critical operations.

The Data Storage Systems are network attached storage (NAS) units engineered to deliver high-performance multi-level security in remote, inhospitable environments. Platform agnostic, the systems are well-suited for data-intensive critical missions. With up to 32 TB of memory, the NAS units can quickly route and classify data.



All systems are built with modular, open architectures, and seamlessly integrate into aircraft computing ecosystems to reduce program risk, cost, and downtime. Fast transfer and read speeds enable aircrews to quickly transfer pre- and post-flight data. Secure storage and crash-survivable memory safeguard the data to optimize missions and simplify aircraft and platform maintenance.

Mercury envisions, creates and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet its customers most pressing high-tech needs. For more information on these systems, visit the product page, or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems is a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the company delivers trusted, secure open architecture processing solutions powering a broad range of mission-critical applications in the most challenging and demanding environments. Inspired by its purpose of delivering Innovation that Matters, By and For People Who Matter, Mercury helps make the world a safer, more secure place for all. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the products and services described herein and to fiscal 2022 business performance and beyond and the Company’s plans for growth and improvement in profitability and cash flow. You can identify these statements by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “likely,” “forecast,” “probable,” “potential,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of epidemics and pandemics such as COVID, effects of any U.S. federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. Government’s interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, changes in, or in the interpretation or enforcement of environmental rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company’s products, shortages in components, production delays or unanticipated expenses due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions, restructurings and value creation initiatives such as 1MPACT, or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, increases in interest rates, changes to industrial security and cybersecurity regulations and requirements, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 2, 2021. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

CONTACT

Robert McGrail, Director of Corporate Communications

Mercury Systems Inc.

+1 (978) 967-1366 | robert.mcgrail@mrcy.com

Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are registered trademarks, and BuiltSAFE is a trademark of Mercury Systems, Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83d296b3-3533-4c92-9d61-7e1425293d5c